Abe vows to beef up defense; calls N Korean missiles serious threat

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday reiterated his intention to strengthen Japan’s defense capability, citing the “severe” security environment surrounding Japan, including North Korea’s recent test-firing of missiles.

Speaking at the National Defense Academy, Abe said North Korea’s launching of four ballistic missiles on March 6, all of which fell within or near Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, posed “a very serious situation in terms of our country’s security.”

“As the security environment becomes severe, we must enhance our own defense capability and aim to expand the role we can play,” Abe said at a graduation ceremony at the academy in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo.

Touching on the recent decision to end the Self-Defense Forces’ participation in a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan at the end of May, Abe hailed Japanese troops’ contribution to the African country.

He said their five-year participation in the mission was the “largest-ever achievement” by Japanese peacekeepers.

Abe announced on March 10 that Japan will pull SDF personnel out of conflict-torn South Sudan, citing a diminishing need for the troops’ help in building infrastructure.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who also attended the graduation ceremony, criticized China’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China seas.

China has strengthened maritime assertiveness “by unilaterally changing the status quo and handling the matter as accomplished facts,” Inada said.

“We have strong concern about the future direction” of China, she added.

