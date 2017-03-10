Abe's support dives in wake of school scandal: online poll

TOKYO —
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has plunged after questions were raised in parliament about a murky land deal involving an elementary school to which his wife had ties, according to an online poll published this week.
Abe has said neither he nor his wife, Akie, was involved in the deal for state-owned land purchased by Moritomo Gakuen, an educational body in the western city of Osaka that also runs a kindergarten promoting patriotism.
But an online survey by Japan’s Nikkei business daily found that Abe’s support fell to 36.1% in a survey conducted from March 4 to 7 from 63.7% in the previous week.
Of the 2,655 respondents, 70.8% said they would like the school principal and other relevant people to answer questions on the issue before parliament as opposition parties have demanded, a request that Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has so far refused.
The LDP last Sunday formalized a rule change that will allow party presidents a third consecutive three-year term, allowing Abe, who has been largely untainted by scandal and whose rule is now in its fifth year, to run again after his current tenure as party chief ends in September 2018. If the LDP stays in power, that makes it highly likely that Abe would remain as premier.
Japanese markets shrugged off the news, mainly because the school scandal is still viewed as a transient factor, said Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.
“Up to now, there haven’t been any scandals in which Abe was the main actor, so that even though some foreign investors may be using this as a reason to hold back there are still many expectations for his policies based on the success of the recent Japan-U.S. leaders’ summit,” he added.
5
Dango bong
haha patriotism? more like fascist propaganda and right wing brainwashing, holy white washing the truth. In reality I do not think Abe directly helped them get the land price but SOMEONE did. And Abe and his wife for certain know the right-wing teachings of this school when they allowed them to use the Abe name to promote propaganda and get more students.
-2
lationz
As much as we all probably hope this does affect him, we all know it won't.
-2
klausdorth
PM Abe .... doing the same like everybody who got something to hide:
deny, refuse to answer, deny again, and continue like this until .....
I am still waiting for those "dirt-digging" journalists to come up with something.
-2
gogogo
Don't let the door hit you on the way out.... Abe you have been caught with your hand in the cookie jar.
0
Dango bong
although the story is here on JT, watch the Japanese news tonight. I have been watching every night and they barely mention Abe's name. It seems they are protecting him. IDK WHy
0
Kobe White Bar Owner
@ Dango Bong
" It seems they are protecting him. IDK WHy" cos the press here are largely controlled, and fear going against their dear leader.
0
dcog9065
The LDP is digging itself in a hole. They have to allow the school operator to be questioned in parliament otherwise this mistrust will only grow deeper. This issue is far from over
0
Aoi Azuuri
Japan could not eradicate pre-war fascism that caused War.
Japanese Racists who support "patriotic education", They want Conspiracy Law,Secrecy Law,Expansion of Armament,Restart of Nuclear Plants. and They hate Individual freedom,Human Rights,freedom of Expression and Pacifism Constitution.
