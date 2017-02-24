Akie Abe's message removed from website of school involved in land deal

OSAKA —

The operator of a new elementary school under pressure for purchasing state-owned land at an unusually low price has deleted a message from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie, its honorary principal, from its website.

An official of Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka Prefecture said Thursday the school cannot comment on the deletion due to absence of a person in charge.

“I accepted the offer to be the honorary principal, impressed by Mr. Kagoike’s passion for education,” Akie Abe had said in her message on the school website, in reference to Moritomo Gakuen’s president and the school’s principal, Yasunori Kagoike.

The school “will nurture children who have pride as Japanese and a hard core, based on its excellent moral education,” she also said.

Commenting on the issue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference, “The government is not aware of what the prime minister’s wife does as an individual.”

Moritomo Gakuen recently drew public attention for its nationalistic stance as a kindergarten it operates in Osaka city distributed copies of a statement denigrating Korean residents living in Japan and Chinese people, prompting prefectural officials to question its principal for suspected hate speech.

The kindergarten makes its pupils memorize Japan’s Imperial Rescript on Education—an 1890 edict that was used to promote emperor-oriented and militaristic education before and during World War II.

Moritomo Gakuen bought the 8,770-square-meter land lot last June in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million), only about 14 percent of its appraised price, for building a new elementary school scheduled to open this spring. The prime minister has denied that he or his wife had any involvement in the land deal.

After signing a 10-year land lease contract in 2015, Moritomo Gakuen began work to construct school buildings and then found arsenic and lead contamination as well as some waste material at a shallow depth below the ground. The government subsequently paid 131 million yen to the operator for decontamination work.

In March last year, Moritomo Gakuen reported it had found more waste deeper underground. The school operator then entered into a contract to buy the land for 134 million yen as the government estimated the costs to remove the waste amounted to 822 million yen compared with the appraised land price of 956 million yen.

An official of the Finance Ministry, which was in charge of the negotiations over the land sale, said Thursday that although the ministry assumed the waste was 9.9 meters below ground, it has not confirmed whether it really existed.

Responding to a question from opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Masato Imai, the official said during a session of parliament that the ministry decided on the depth through hearings from people involved in the construction work.

Opposition parties have stepped up efforts to question Prime Minister Abe over the land deal, with Democratic Party leader Renho demanding that Kagoike be summoned to the Diet to testify as an unsworn witness.

