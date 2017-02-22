Bill on tougher regulations for private lodging drafted

TOKYO —

The government has drawn up a draft bill stipulating tougher regulations on “minpaku” private lodging businesses.

Fearing an increase in noise complaints and other problems with neighboring residents on the back of the increasing number of foreign travelers in Japan using such services, the bill obliges “minpaku” service providers to adhere to strict new regulations.

Operators who breach the new regulations will be urged to suspend or discontinue their business, and they could face a punishment of a fine up to 1 million yen or imprisonment of up to six months, should they keep ignoring the rules. The government plans to submit the bill to the Diet in March.

“Minpaku” has become a buzzword as Japan needs to address the shortage of hotels and inns ahead of 2020 when the government aims to attract 40 million tourists from abroad, up sharply from the already record high 24 million in 2016.

But opponents cite concerns over a possible increase in tensions between lodgers and neighboring residents, particularly in relation to noise and garbage.

Under the bill, “minpaku” service providers will be required to clean their facilities regularly and keep a record of their lodgers including names, addresses and occupations.

Rooms in private houses and condominiums can be rented to travelers for up to 180 days a year but municipalities will be allowed to cut the number if it is feared they have an adverse effect on local residents.

According to the bill, “minpaku” services must be registered with local or prefectural governments, in order for the government to keep a closer watch on operators.

Airbnb Inc, a popular U.S. online marketplace and homestay network, said the same day it will stop displaying on its website “minpaku” service providers who rent out rooms for more than 180 days a year in preparation to adhere to the envisioned rule change.

© KYODO