Bringing former members back to imperial family is option: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that giving imperial family status to those who are in collateral branches that have left the family is one of the options that should be considered to sustain the male-dominated imperial succession in the face of dwindling size of the world’s longest hereditary monarchy.
Imperial succession is an “extremely important issue related to the foundation of this nation and I believe it’s necessary to deal with it carefully and thoroughly,” Abe told the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee.
The issue is in the spotlight as there are a limited number of male heirs eligible for succession under the current Imperial House Law and 83-year-old Emperor Akihito hinted at his desire to abdicate in a rare video message last August, citing his advanced age and declining physical strength.
A total of 11 collateral branches departed from the imperial family in 1947.
The four heirs eligible to ascend the throne are Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, his younger brother Prince Akishino, 51, Prince Akishino’s son Prince Hisahito, 10, and the emperor’s 81-year-old brother Prince Hitachi.
Crown Prince Naruhito, first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne, does not have a son.
The prime minister said he has not changed his long-held view that enabling the former imperial family branches to return to the family or male members of such families to be adopted by the imperial family should be considered.
The ongoing discussion over the current emperor’s possible abdication should be separated from the issue of a stable imperial succession, Abe said.
Earlier this week, a government advisory panel studying the possible abdication of the emperor released an interim report emphasizing the advantages of allowing the move under legislation applying only to him but not to future emperors.
To enable him to step down and turn over the throne to the crown prince, a legal amendment or special legislation is required as the Imperial House Law lacks a provision over abdication.
While Abe’s government envisions enactment of one-off legislation, some opposition parties insist on revisions to the Imperial House Law, which is expected to entail complicated debate including that pertaining to female lineage.
In a related move, Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto said at a regular press conference Thursday, even if the emperor abdicates the throne, it would be “difficult” for the crown prince to succeed on Jan. 1, 2019, as was reported by some media, citing key events held by the imperial family every year on New Year’s Day.
7
Moonraker
Sounds a bit dangerous to have the foundation of the nation dependent on a dwindling gene pool, doesn't it? It's a bit like basing it on the successful breeding of a rare, caged animal. There seems like something rather exhausted and burnt out about it. I hope it is not a metaphor for Japan itself.
5
commanteer
Good point, Moonraker. I think it is a metaphor for Japan. Other nations are successfully downsizing the importance and relevance of their royal families, but Japan is desperate to hang on to the past.
3
paulinusa
What happened to the proposal for females to ascend the throne?
3
Uwe Paschen
The time may be to let go of emperors, kings and princes. It would certainly be with in the spirit of democracy and enlightenment of the twenty first century.
2
GW
ooooooooK! Then how about ACTUALLY placing some importance on it! This ANYTHING but allow a woman to do the job just reeks!
This thinking isn't even stone age, trying to bring back males from outlying family tree is just silly, NO ONE will respect anyone if you do this! And beyond that its just WRONG.
Yes, please think about this, allow the current Emperor to abdicate, KEEP this option for future Emperors (AND Empresses!!) and just let nature take its course.
Japan will be MUCH better off if you do! If its anyone that's male over female......then ......well you'll have made a mistake in all likelyhood
0
FightingViking
It seems a couple of details have been forgotten : Japan's first Imperial ruler was Princess Himiko and I thought the present "fashion" was that women should come into "power" ?
2
GW
Perhaps abe is AFRAID an Empress that is strong like Koike san might come into the job & we have seen what happened & is happening in Tokyo these days, abe was totally against Koike san, JUST like he is against any woman to become the top of the Imperial family....
0
Godfrey King
Nature may speed up the date as Emperor Akihito succumbs to the inevitable before he gets the chance to abdicate. Then what? The answer is that females should be considered in line. Why not? Is a female not a worthy person and not secondary to a male? No wonder suicides and sexual diseases (in women especially) are on the increase. We have the internet highway where inhabitants of a modern society can see they are being treated as creatures of the Middle Ages and men are 'Samurai'. When one Japanese female I know sported her 'daughter of a Samurai family' mantra another Japanese female friend said "Aren't we all!". In others words....get real instead of being the Japanese equivalent of Don Quixote.
Abe and his backward looking cohorts trying to sneak in the 'old ways' once again under the guise of neccesity. No TPP (Abe claimed Japanese economic future built on it), No Arms sale (worth the trouble), No final settlement of 'Comfort Women' ( and arguing about a statue sat down on a bench facing a wall in Koea!), stuffing the economy with worthless money and now 'to see President Trump to sort out a quick trade deal'......make your own jokes up about that one. 'Quick' in this case will mean "this is what you will accept as I don't have time to argue Abe!"......Good points made above me!
0
harajuku_press
Cool! I love how that with the stroke of a pen some dude standing around working at a ドンキホーテ can suddenly transform back into a direct descendent of a god! Looking forward to the manga...
