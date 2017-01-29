Bringing former members back to imperial family is option: Abe

TOKYO —

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that giving imperial family status to those who are in collateral branches that have left the family is one of the options that should be considered to sustain the male-dominated imperial succession in the face of dwindling size of the world’s longest hereditary monarchy.

Imperial succession is an “extremely important issue related to the foundation of this nation and I believe it’s necessary to deal with it carefully and thoroughly,” Abe told the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee.

The issue is in the spotlight as there are a limited number of male heirs eligible for succession under the current Imperial House Law and 83-year-old Emperor Akihito hinted at his desire to abdicate in a rare video message last August, citing his advanced age and declining physical strength.

A total of 11 collateral branches departed from the imperial family in 1947.

The four heirs eligible to ascend the throne are Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, his younger brother Prince Akishino, 51, Prince Akishino’s son Prince Hisahito, 10, and the emperor’s 81-year-old brother Prince Hitachi.

Crown Prince Naruhito, first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne, does not have a son.

The prime minister said he has not changed his long-held view that enabling the former imperial family branches to return to the family or male members of such families to be adopted by the imperial family should be considered.

The ongoing discussion over the current emperor’s possible abdication should be separated from the issue of a stable imperial succession, Abe said.

Earlier this week, a government advisory panel studying the possible abdication of the emperor released an interim report emphasizing the advantages of allowing the move under legislation applying only to him but not to future emperors.

To enable him to step down and turn over the throne to the crown prince, a legal amendment or special legislation is required as the Imperial House Law lacks a provision over abdication.

While Abe’s government envisions enactment of one-off legislation, some opposition parties insist on revisions to the Imperial House Law, which is expected to entail complicated debate including that pertaining to female lineage.

In a related move, Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto said at a regular press conference Thursday, even if the emperor abdicates the throne, it would be “difficult” for the crown prince to succeed on Jan. 1, 2019, as was reported by some media, citing key events held by the imperial family every year on New Year’s Day.

