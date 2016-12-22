Cabinet approves biggest defense budget

TOKYO —
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet on Thursday approved Japan’s biggest annual defense budget in the face of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and a territorial row with China.
The cabinet approved 5.13 trillion yen ($43.6 billion) in defense spending for the fiscal year starting in April, up 1.4% from the initial budget for the current fiscal year.
It marks the fifth straight annual increase and reflects the hawkish Abe’s attempt to build up Japan’s military, which since World War II has been constitutionally limited to self defence.
Abe, who is pushing revisions to the constitution, strongly backed new security laws that took effect this year making it possible for Japanese troops fight abroad for the first time since the end of the war.
Japan is on constant alert against neighboring North Korea which has conducted two underground nuclear tests and more than 20 missile launches this year.
Under the new budget, the ministry aims to beef up Japan’s ballistic missile defenses, allocating funds for a new interceptor missile under joint development with the United States.
Also reflected in the spending is Tokyo’s determination to defend uninhabited islets in the East China Sea—administered by Japan as the Senkakus but claimed by China as the Diaoyus.
The ministry said it has allocated funds for increased monitoring operations and to maintain mastery of the air and sea to counter attacks against what it euphemistically described as “island areas” - a reference to the disputed territory.
Separately, the Japan Coast Guard will increase security around the islands by allocating a record 210 billion yen, which includes two new patrol ships and the hiring of 200 more personnel.
In August, Tokyo lodged more than two dozen protests through diplomatic channels claiming that Chinese coast guard vessels had repeatedly violated its territorial waters around the disputed islands.
Also in August, Abe appointed Tomomi Inada, a close confidante with staunchly nationalist views, as his new defence minister. She has in the past been a frequent visitor to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, which South Korea and China criticise as a symbol of Japanese militarism.
Japan has been boosting defence ties with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations, some of which have their own disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea.
The defense budget earmarks funds to dispatch extra personnel to the Philippines and Vietnam to increase gathering and sharing of information.
Beijing asserts sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea, dismissing rival partial claims from its Southeast Asian neighbors. It also opposes any intervention by Japan.
The defence allocation is part of a record 97.5 trillion yen national budget that will be sent to parliament for debate and approval early next year.
© 2016 AFP
Order by Time Order by Popularity
14 Comments
Login to comment
-3
Ron Barnes
Is their expected another World war, If so Humanity will no longer exist. With the Event of Nuclear Bombs and the Latest Missile Technology We will Annihilate each other in a way no one for could foresee Due to Computer artificial intelligence controlled Launching once started World wide. My Country and it also looks Like your and other major countries are readying for one at the expense of the everyday people way of life
6
Goodlucktoyou
Defense or attack budget? Who we gonna kill?
-7
HonestDictator
China's fault.
7
Serrano
The military-industrial complex and the politicians' fault.
-1
socrateos
If Japan is to increase military capabilities, now is the time. US next president wants Japan to defend themselves even building their own Nuclear weapons. China is providing moral support for Japanese military budget increase (no body is complaining). There are huge amount of money sitting in banks that no body (neither consumers nor businesses) wants to spend. Japanese government must spend to keep the economy running. And the interest rates are at historic low. Don't wait. Just do it NOW and do it BIG.
0
Wakarimasen
Should be more.
1
FizzBit
Skynet?
6
klausdorth
Yeah, defense, defense .....
.... and don't worry about everything else that should be fixed!
Good job, Mr. Abe (NOT!!!).
-3
HonestDictator
@Serrano, so China's expanded territorial claims and actions in the SCS have absolutely nothing to do with it? C'mon... even other nations in the area are increasing their defense spending to defend against China's claims. There are just some times when you have to build up your military when you see another country nearby going out of bounds.
7
daito_hak
At the same time Hokkaido University is saying to us that it will reduce by 14% its research and teaching staff because of serious financial problems caused by the reduction of the government fundings to universities. The majority of so-called public universities are doing the same type of staff reduction.
This puts into perspective the true priorities of the old boys leading this country.
3
browny1
HonestD-
Abe has been chomping at the bit to do this for decades - way before the current tensions. It's no secret, he has espoused such.
Now with a 2/3s majority he can literally do whatever he wants and he is undertaking such.
As Serrano mentioned - The military-politico-industrial complex have just gleefully moved into 2nd gear, emboldened with the future promise of untold billions.
The imminent threat of baddies is a thin veil for the masses.
-2
dcog9065
Good on the government! In an increasingly antagonistic world, the government needs to ensure the defense of this peaceful country and its people
-2
TravelingSales
Not enough. Japan seriously needs to step up its game on defense. Bear a proportionate share to the other allies.
0
BertieWooster
Defense??????
The major source of attack on this planet at this time is the "land of the free," the good old U.S.A.
Back to top