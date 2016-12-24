China vigilant about Japan's record 2017 defense budget

BEIJING —

China said Friday it is vigilant about Japan’s cabinet approval of a record-high military spending plan for 2017.

“We have seen in recent years that on the one hand Japan keeps making up and exaggerating a China threat and on the other hand keeps stepping up its military power,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

“Due to historical reasons, we have sufficient reason to closely watch and be vigilant about Japan’s moves and true intentions,” Hua said after she was asked about the spending plan.

Last Thursday, Japan’s cabinet endorsed a 5.13 trillion yen defense budget for the next fiscal year starting in April.

The draft budget represents a 1.4 percent rise from this fiscal year’s initial outlay and it marks the fifth consecutive year that expenditure on defense has grown.

Japanese government officials have said the increase is due to the need for improving the country’s armed forces in the face of threats from North Korea and China’s growing assertiveness in regional waters.

China has used similar rhetoric to criticize Japan, regardless of the fact that its official defense budget has posted double-digit annual growth for a quarter of a century, with 2010 and 2016 being the only exceptions.

In March, China said its military budget will increase about 7 to 8 percent in 2016 from the previous year.

China has kept the breakdown of its military expenditure secret, and foreign experts have long pointed out that its actual outlay is much greater.

© KYODO

2 Comments

  • 0

    Azzprin

    If China stoped increasing it's military budget, by vast amounts then others in the area would not be threatened to the point of increasing their defence against that threat.

    Between increasing their Navy and building bases on what was once coral reefs, China has been spending a lot. and to criticize Japan about its spending shows they didn't think before opening their mouths.

    If China would control the fat boy and therefore reduce the threat from him, every would be happier with the reduced tensions in the region.

  • 0

    zengohan

    China is the new old Japan

