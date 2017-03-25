China warns Japan not to mislead young people over wartime history

BEIJING —

China warned Japan on Friday against misleading its future generations with a “wrong view of history” after officials in Tokyo finished authorizing textbooks to be used in the 2018 school year.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying criticized Japanese government officials for trying to downplay or modify the number of Chinese victims in the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

Hua made the comments during a press briefing when asked about what China thinks of Japanese high school textbooks, to be used from April 2018, that continue to say that there is not yet a commonly accepted view of the number.

She said the world already has solid evidence on the massacre and urged Japan to be more responsible in providing a “correct” picture of its wartime history to students, for the better future of their relations with China and other Asian countries.

The massacre committed by Japanese troops in Nanjing, which was the Chinese capital at the time, remains a source of friction between Tokyo and Beijing.

China says more than 300,000 were killed in the massacre, while Japanese historians have estimated the number to range from the tens of thousands to 200,000.

The Japanese school textbooks mention that there are differences of opinion on the number within Japan and between the two countries.

