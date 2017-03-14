Defense minister admits possibility she represented school operator

TOKYO —

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Tuesday she may have served as legal counsel for an Osaka school operator at the center of a controversy over its cut-price purchase of public land, although insisting she has “no memory” of doing so.

Inada, a lawyer-turned-lawmaker, responded to media reports that an Osaka District Court record shows she appeared as a lawyer representing Moritomo Gakuen at a December 2004 hearing over a lawsuit brought by the school operator.

“If that is indeed in the court record, I would assume that I appeared instead of my husband, who was handling the case, because he could not make it,” Inada told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Inada’s husband, Ryuji Inada, is also a lawyer.

Last week, Moritomo Gakuen dropped a bid to open an elementary school on a piece of land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, that it bought from the central government in June last year.

In that deal, the state subtracted more than 800 million yen ($6.97 million) from the appraisal price, ostensibly to cover the costs of removing garbage buried at the site.

Inada had denied Monday that she has ever given Moritomo Gakuen legal advice or represented it in a trial, amid a grilling from opposition party lawmakers who allege that both she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are linked to the school operator and its head Yasunori Kagoike.

“I was acquainted with (Kagoike) in the past, but 10 years ago (he) did a very rude thing (to me) and I cut off my ties with him,” Inada said Tuesday, declining to elaborate on the nature of the “rude thing.”

Inada insisted she did not lie in parliament on Monday, saying she spoke based on her “perhaps poor” memory. The minister said she will look into the court record and correct her earlier statement if she concludes that she did represent Moritomo Gakuen.

“In any case, (the earlier case) happened 13 years ago and has no connection with the current issue, so I don’t think this is something for which I should take responsibility,” she said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has rejected repeated demands by the main opposition Democratic Party to have Kagoike testify in Diet proceedings.

Abe had repeatedly denied that either he or his wife Akie had anything to do with the land sale, but admitted Monday he had considered giving a speech for Moritomo Gakuen.

Akie Abe was the honorary president of the planned elementary school until she stepped down amid the public uproar over the issue. She also gave several speeches at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen.

The school operator had also used the prime minister’s name to seek donations.

