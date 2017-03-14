Defense minister grilled over link to scandal-hit school operator

TOKYO —

Cabinet ministers continued to be grilled Monday over the cut-price sale of public land to a school operator with ties to the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the opposition now also focusing on a suspected link to the defense minister.

Toshio Ogawa of the main opposition Democratic Party said in parliament that Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her husband were named legal counsel for the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, in a civil case court filing dated Oct 11, 2005.

Inada, a lawyer-turned-lawmaker, responded in parliament that she has never given legal advice or represented the Osaka-based operator as its lawyer in a trial, and it is common practice for lawyers to include the names of their partners in such a document even if the partners are not directly involved.

But a source close to the matter said the same day that there is a record made by the Osaka District Court that shows she had appeared before court as a lawyer representing Moritomo Gakuen at a December 2004 hearing over a lawsuit brought by the school operator, contradicting the minister’s remarks in parliament.

In parliament, the Democratic Party’s Ogawa also quoted school operator head Yasunori Kagoike as saying he had met Inada a few years ago. The defense minister said she does not remember the meeting.

Ogawa demanded Kagoike be summoned to the Diet as a witness. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party had rejected repeated demands by the Democratic Party to have Kagoike testify.

However, the ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to hold a meeting of their Diet affairs chiefs on Tuesday to consider whether to summon Kagoike before parliament.

Kagoike said Monday he decided not to appear as planned as a witness before the Osaka prefectural assembly, saying “it is not the right time,” according to the Osaka chapter of the LDP.

Last week, Moritomo Gakuen dropped a bid to open an elementary school on land it obtained in the controversial deal, in which the central government subtracted more than 800 million yen ($6.97 million) from the appraisal price, supposedly to cover the costs of removing garbage buried at the site.

The prime minister too has become the focus of questioning after he was found to have ties to the school operator.

In parliament on Monday, Abe admitted he was considering giving a speech for the school operator but repeated that neither he nor his wife had been involved in the controversial land deal.

His wife Akie gave speeches several times at a kindergarten operated by Moritomo Gakuen, and was the honorary president of the planned elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, until she stepped down amid the public uproar over news of the cut-price land sale.

The school operator had also sought donations by naming the school after Abe.

