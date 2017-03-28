Diet enacts record Y97.45 tril budget for FY2017

TOKYO —

Japan’s parliament on Monday enacted a record 97.45 trillion yen ($880 billion) budget for fiscal 2017 to cover swelling social security costs, enhance defense capabilities and rejuvenate an economy mired in deflation.

Enactment of the budget comes as the Japanese economy is struggling to accelerate growth amid sluggish private consumption. And it was passed despite deliberations in the upper house being dominated by questions about alleged influence-peddling in a cut-price land deal that has shaken the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Controlled by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the House of Councillors passed the budget following approval by its budget committee earlier in the day. The more powerful House of Representatives had cleared the budget on Feb 27.

The Diet also passed bills to review the spousal tax break system in the face of a tight labor market in Japan, and unify the tax rates on beer and beer-like drinks in stages.

“We will set in motion a virtuous cycle of economic growth more powerfully and accelerate the speed at which we emerge from deflation,” Abe told reporters after the enactment of the budget that he described as the best economy booster.

Abe said his administration will not waver in its resolve to bring the number of children waitlisted to get into nursery schools to zero, noting that the budget includes funds to provide nursery teachers with better pay.

For the fiscal year starting April 1, 32.47 trillion yen, or roughly a third of total expenditure, is earmarked for social security costs, including pensions and medical expenses.

As Abe has been seeking to bolster Japan’s defense against China’s maritime assertiveness and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats, defense spending will increase to a record 5.13 trillion yen, marking the fifth straight yearly rise.

Excluding debt-servicing costs, a record 73.93 trillion yen is allocated for policy spending in the general account.

For heavily indebted Japan, achieving both economic growth and fiscal reconstruction is an urgent task.

The country has vowed to turn its deficit in the primary balance into a surplus by fiscal 2020 but chances are slim the goal will be attained based on current projections.

Speaking to reporters after the budget’s passage, Finance Minister Taro Aso expressed hope that the budget will help spur economic growth and reiterated the country’s commitment to the goal of attaining a primary surplus.

For fiscal 2017, tax revenue is estimated at 57.71 trillion yen, up 108 billion yen from the fiscal 2016 initial budget, while new bond issuance is estimated at 34.37 trillion yen, down 62.2 billion yen from the amount initially budgeted for the year about to end.

The country’s dependence on debt to pay for the fiscal 2017 budget will be reduced slightly to 35.3%.

As part of a review of the tax system, the annual income threshold for spousal tax deductions will be raised to 1.5 million yen from the current 1.03 million yen, as the government aims to encourage more women to join the workforce.

The previous cap was criticized for prompting spouses, mostly housewives, to limit their working days and hours.

Under the new system, if the head of a household earns 11.2 million yen or less a year and his or her spouse makes 1.5 million yen or less, 380,000 yen will be deducted from the household head’s taxable income. The deducted amount will decrease if the household head’s income exceeds 11.2 million yen.

In another change, consumers would be able to buy cheaper beer but they would need to pay more for “happoshu” low-malt beer and “third-category beer” made from malt alternatives or a mixture of spirits.

The taxes on beer and beer-like drinks will be unified in three stages before settling at 54.25 yen per 350 milliliter serve in October 2026. Wine and Japanese sake will have a unified tax rate.

