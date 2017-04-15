Diet OKs pact to supply munitions to U.S. more flexibly

TOKYO —

The Diet on Friday approved a revised Japan-U.S. agreement that gives the Self-Defense Forces more leeway in providing ammunition and other supplies to the U.S. military.

The agreement, aimed at boosting logistics cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. forces, is in line with the changes brought about by Japan’s security legislation that came into force early last year. The legislation has loosened the constraints of Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution.

The move to amend the bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government seeks to strengthen the security alliance through the new legislation to deal with North Korea and other security challenges. But many members of the public have voiced concern that the recent changes undermine Japan’s postwar pacifism.

The SDF had already been able to provide to the U.S. military supplies such as food and oil, as well as transportation and other services during bilateral exercises, international relief operations and emergency situations.

The provision of ammunition had been limited to cases when Japan was directly attacked or such a situation was anticipated.

But SDF personnel can now provide ammunition and other supplies even when Japan is not directly attacked, as long as the country is deemed to be in a “survival-threatening situation” due to an attack against another country that has close relationships with Japan.

They are also less restricted in locations where they are allowed to engage in logistic support activities, which critics have said raises the risk of SDF members becoming embroiled in conflict.

As the Constitution bans Japan’s “use of force” to settle international disputes, the government has restricted the area of the SDF’s activities to make sure that they will not be judged as an “integral part” of the military operation conducted by other countries.

Under the new legislation, SDF troops can engage in the activities as long as they are not in the same scene where combat activities are actually taking place by armed forces of a foreign country to which Japan provides support.

The Japanese parliament also endorsed a revised bilateral logistics pact with Australia and a new logistic agreement with Britain, respectively, which also reflected the content of Japan’s security legislation.

