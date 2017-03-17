Diet panel resumes Constitution debate, eyeing 1st-ever amendment

TOKYO —

A Diet panel resumed deliberation Thursday for the first time since November last year, debating whether the Constitution should be amended to allow lawmakers’ terms to be extended during major disasters.

Deliberation on the Constitution in both houses of parliament is a requirement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to get the war-renouncing postwar supreme law amended for the first time.

A House of Councillors election in July last year gave Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other pro-amendment forces enough seats in both houses to formally propose a revision to the Constitution, which must then pass a national referendum.

In the first formal debate on the Constitution in the current Diet session, questions at the House of Representatives panel on constitutional reform revolved around the theme of protecting the public’s right to political representation.

Representatives of ruling and opposition parties debated the possibility of an emergency clause allowing lawmakers’ terms to be extended in major disasters to preserve the continuity of government.

Former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, an LDP lawmaker, said it is “essential” that the matter be dealt with under the Constitution, while Yukio Edano of the main opposition Democratic Party insisted the issue cannot be concluded easily.

While lawmakers in the upper house come up for re-election at regular intervals, the prime minister can dissolve the lower house at any time.

Edano argued that the Constitution already addresses the issue of emergencies occurring while the lower house is in a state of dissolution, as the upper house can assume the lower house’s powers in such circumstances.

Thursday’s debate also included talk of changes to the prime minister’s power to dissolve the lower house, and provisions to counter the issue of vote weight disparity between densely and sparsely populated electoral districts.

Emergency provisions for times of disaster have featured in previous debate on the Constitution, with opposition parties arguing they could allow the government to place excessive restrictions on the rights of the public.

But there is apparently support for the extension of lawmakers’ terms during disasters among some members of the Democratic Party, as well as the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito.

Kazuo Kitagawa of Komeito said the issue concerns the fundamentals of legislative democracy and should be debated carefully.

The LDP has indicated it wants to find consensus with opposition parties in preparing a potential amendment, likely a necessity in making the proposal palatable to the public ahead of a referendum.

The lower house panel is expected to summon experts for testimony on the issue on March 23.

© KYODO