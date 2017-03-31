Diplomats hold talks to prepare for Abe-Putin summit

TOKYO —

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats agreed Thursday to push ahead efforts to establish joint economic activities on the Russian-held islands at the center of a territorial dispute as they prepared for a meeting of the country’s leaders in late April.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Russia to discuss the joint economic activities on the disputed isles, an agenda item they said could be “an important step” toward the signing of a post-World War II peace treaty. The completion of a peace treaty has long been thwarted by the territorial row.

At their meeting in December, Abe and Putin also expressed their “sincere determination” to resolve the peace treaty issue, including the settlement of the dispute over Tokyo-claimed islands off Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Japan and Russia need to establish a legal framework for the proposed joint activities, including those in fisheries, tourism and healthcare, that would not affect their respective legal stances on sovereignty.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it will set up a team to promote the envisaged joint activities on Monday.

The team will compile potential joint projects, consider a legal framework, coordinate with related ministries and local municipalities in Hokkaido while negotiating with their Russian counterparts.

During Thursday’s meeting, Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama also requested Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov press North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

Sugiyama declined to comment on how Titov responded to his request, only saying Japan and Russia have shared concerns about the increased threat posed by North Korea.

Japan is seeking cooperation from Russia and other countries in ensuring that the U.N. sanctions against North Korea are strictly implemented.

Citing a series of high-level exchanges between Japan and Russia, including the summit in December and two meetings this year between their foreign ministers, Sugiyama said, “The Japan-Russia relationship as a whole is on an extremely positive trend.”

“In these circumstances, I am determined to fully prepare Prime Minister Abe’s visit to Russia in various aspects,” Sugiyama said at the outset of talks with Titov, which were open to the media.

Titov also welcomed the recent high-level exchanges and said he wants to “firmly exchange views” ahead of Abe’s visit. “I want to discuss how to deepen the bilateral relationship as well as how to cooperate over global issues,” he said.

Abe plans to visit Russia around April 27 to 28 for a meeting with Putin aiming to build mutual confidence and reach a breakthrough in the territorial dispute, sources close to diplomatic ties have said.

The “strategic dialogue” between Sugiyama and Titov comes after foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia met in Tokyo on March 20, for “two-plus-two” security talks, resuming the dialogue for the first time since Russia unilaterally annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine in March 2014 and drew hostile reactions from Western countries.

The talks, however, highlighted differences between the two countries over such issues as the deployment of U.S. ballistic missile defense systems in the Asia-Pacific region, including in Japan, and Russia’s modernization of its military on the disputed islands.

