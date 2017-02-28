Economy ministry keeps offices locked under new info security policy

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry building in Tokyo Wikipedia photo

TOKYO —

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry introduced a new information security step Monday by locking all offices to prevent unauthorized entry, in a move that could limit media access to its officials.

The ministry has begun locking its doors electronically during working hours in a rare move, requiring news organizations to make a call to an official to ask to open the door.

The move comes as weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun recently reported that the ministry leaked information about the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Among ministries, some offices dealing with confidential information at the Foreign Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are usually locked.

The ministry said the new measure is part of its review on information security policy and “has nothing to do with any specific case.”

An interview with a media organization has to be held in a designated room and details of the interview need to be reported to those in charge of public relations under the new policy.

News organizations Monday decided to ask the ministry for explanation and withdrawal of the new policy.

The ministry claims the disclosure of information “will stay the same.” But some officials think the cumbersome new process can be used as an excuse to deny interview requests.

