Education ministry likely funded job placement scheme for retiring bureaucrats

TOKYO —

Japan’s education ministry may have offered to pay costs to keep a retired bureaucrat engaged for several years in helping other ministry bureaucrats find post-retirement jobs, a ministry report said Monday.

The report is part of an ongoing investigation into the ministry’s systematic involvement in “amakudari” (descent from heaven), the practice of retiring public servants landing cushy jobs at corporations or entities in sectors they formerly supervised.

A government watchdog found last month that the ministry, particularly its personnel affairs division, had helped a retiring senior official land a teaching job in violation of a law banning such activity.

According to Monday’s report, an internal memo from 2013 suggested supplying former ministry bureaucrat Kazuo Shimanuki, 67, with an office and secretary so he could continue lobbying companies and entities to give jobs to retiring bureaucrats. Shimanuki used to belong to the ministry’s personnel affairs division.

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno, who took up the post last August, said the memo is “highly likely” to have originated at the ministry.

“It can’t be said that the ministry was not involved in setting up an environment (for job placement lobbying),” Matsuno told a House of Representatives Budget Committee session.

A 2007 law reform attempted to curb amakudari, a potential vehicle for corruption, by banning serving bureaucrats from helping to arrange post-retirement jobs for colleagues.

But at the education ministry, this change merely prompted the use of retired bureaucrats like Shimanuki instead, Matsuno said.

“We have found that when the new system came in, the (securing of job placements) was left to (retired bureaucrats), who developed deep relations with the human resources division,” Matsuno told a press conference on Monday.

According to the report, Shimanuki was engaged in job placement lobbying while employed as a consultant by a nongovernmental organization from July 2009. However when the foundation’s director took issue with that job placement work and asked Shimanuki to step away in approximately 2013, the ministry decided to find a way to keep Shimanuki going, the report said.

The memo, dated Sept. 11, 2013, outlines a plan to have Shimanuki work at an insurance company for two days a week and provide him with an office and secretary through a ministry-linked foundation so he could spend the other three days assisting with job placements.

Records show that Shimanuki was employed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. in January 2014, and provided with an office and a secretary by a foundation linked to the ministry.

Shimanuki claimed Monday that he has been involved in job placements “as a volunteer.”

“It’s not the case that I’ve been doing this as a job,” Shimanuki said.

Monday’s report also showed that top ministry bureaucrats knew about Shimanuki’s involvement in job placement lobbying over the years.

Kihei Maekawa resigned as administrative vice minister, the ministry’s top bureaucratic position, last month in the wake of the government watchdog’s initial findings.

“We must further investigate the awareness and involvement of the people concerned and find out how the lobbying was structured,” Matsuno said, pledging to deal rigorously with those found to have broken the law.

An investigation team will survey all of the ministry’s roughly 3,000 staff as well as more than 500 retired ones. It will compile an interim report late this month and deliver its final findings at the end of March.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in the Diet on Monday that the government “will do whatever is necessary…to dispel the doubts that have arisen among the public.”

© KYODO