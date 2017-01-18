Emperor's abdication eyed for his birthday in 2018: source

TOKYO —
The government has started to discuss a plan to arrange for Emperor Akihito to abdicate on Dec 23, 2018, which is his 85th birthday, and Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne on that day or the following day, a government source said Tuesday.
The idea emerged a few hours after a senior Imperial Household Agency official said it would be “difficult” for the crown prince to begin his reign as new emperor on Jan 1, 2019, as has been recently reported by Japanese media, due to key events held every year on New Year’s Day.
Japanese media outlets have reported the government is considering the possibility of arranging for the crown prince, 56, to ascend the throne on New Year’s Day of 2019, following the current 83-year-old emperor’s abdication on the previous day, citing unnamed sources.
As for when to start using the new era’s name, which indicates the reign of an emperor, the government hopes to do so from the beginning of 2019 even though application of the name usually coincides with the day a new emperor ascends the throne.
An era name is adopted in Japan for the reign of each emperor, with the current era called Heisei.
The idea of using the new era name at the start of a year has been floated as a way to reduce the impact of the change on people’s lives, as the era name is widely used in Japan for calendars as well as official documents, another source said earlier.
Vice Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura told a press conference, however, that Jan 1 “is an important day for the imperial family” and “it would be difficult to set events related to an abdication and enthronement.”
He cited the New Year celebration at the Imperial Palace, which is defined as a “matter of state,” and various Shinto rites, which are private acts of the family, as the key events.
“I believe it would be better to clarify the Imperial Household Agency’s view” as stories of the enthronement on Jan 1, 2019, have been widely reported, he added.
Regarding the idea of applying a new era name from the beginning of the year, even if an accession ceremony is held on a day other than Jan 1, Nishimura said, “I would like to refrain from answering (that question) as we have not even discussed what kind of (accession) ceremony is to be held.”
During a press conference last week, Nishimura said he was surprised by the news, adding it was “a bolt from the blue.”
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government views 2018 as a time limit after the emperor stated in a video message last August, “A major milestone year marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II has passed, and in two years we will be welcoming the 30th year of Heisei,” according to the reports. The 30th year of the Heisei era falls in 2018.
The government is reportedly seeking to enact special legislation during a Diet session convening Friday to enable the emperor to abdicate, based on his indication that he desires to do so.
© KYODO
-3
sensei258
WTH does that mean, really? I hope he lives long afterward, to enjoy his retirement
0
Yubaru
Interesting that at the same time here, and while no one talks about it being directly linked to the Emperor's pending abdication, there is a movement afoot that Japan will be discarding the Japanese "calendar" and moving to the "western" calendar.
Meaning that after this Emperor, the "Heisei" Emperor, the years will no longer be counted as "Heisei XX" or "ShowaXX" or by the new Emperor's "title" they will be counted as 2017, 2018, 2019, etc etc etc.....
This is another reason why the delay in "allowing" the Emperor to retire in peace. Since the "Heisei" Emperor is still alive they can't move on to a "new" Emperor, hence the idiots needing time to change the entire system based upon this "problem"
Makes no damn sense to me....
0
ZENJI
WOW, GREAT NEWS. Great for the Emperor, great for the Imperial Family. I hope the members of the Imperial Household do not interfere with this initiative program. I am guessing they are plotting something unsavory to protect their control.
0
Yubaru
Oh the start of the new system is to coincide with the new Emperor. Hence the following as well, they are keeping this out of the press, who already know about it, until they can finalize the details of the abdication and "prepare" the public for the change.
Major corporations and businesses are already getting a heads up here to start the change over...
It's going to get confusing as hell for plenty of folks.
0
Pacech1967
This was widely covered on the wide shows.
Jan 1st was decided because of calanders(printed 6-8 months ahead) and because the IHA plans for a full calendar ahead.
Also most official forms still use the old year format and thus need to be reprintef
Hope it goes smooth better than switching mid-year.
But agree they just use the international date format of dd/mm/yyyy.
2
Yubaru
This is just making excuses really, and finding reasons to not allow the Emperor to retire NOW. Oh the printer's have this, the city office has that, so many forms to reprint.
All probably valid reasons or excuses from a business point of view but from a human point of view and looking at the Emperor and his health condition, should not even be considered.
The longer this gets put by the wayside, and the longer this gets talked about in meetings and whatever, the chances for all of this becoming a moot point increase.
I for one sincerely hope that the Emperor, when he finally does officially retire, can do so while he is still healthy and can enjoy some well deserved quiet time with his wife and family. He has done enough for Japan, and Japan owes it to him.
6
marcelito
FFS, this procrastinating is unbelievable. 2 years from now. Everything is " difficult " or has to be " considered carefully " in order to drag it out as long as possible. If the unfortunate alternative happened everything would be suddenly possible. All these self important bureaucrats slowing everything down, gosh......
5
philly1
There is no reason why a grace period of (say) two years can't be created during which time both old and new forms and documents would be accepted. During that time old ones could be used up and new ones brought in by (say) January 1, 2020. That also gives people plenty of time to use up old stock of calendars and the like.
Nothing is really all that difficult once a decision is made to do it. After that it's a question of how (as well as how simple or complicated you are going to make it).
All that's required is will and imagination. Not even all that much imagination. Done.
-1
Laptop_Warrior
So the first "year" of the new Emperor's reign will be 8 days long? Looks like they're planning a replay of when Emperor Taisho died on Christmas day in 1926. Well there's still time to come up with some other nutty ideas. Why not do the changeover on the Crown Prince's birthday, Feb. 23?
2
Droll Quarry
Just.....let......the......man.......go. He did his time and has served well, two years out seems like you are hoping he will die and make all this a mute point!
0
Aly Rustom
What the fools don't realize is just how humiliating to Japan this drama is as a whole. This man is supposed to be the symbol of the nation, and he is being held captive by the imperial household. They are making Japan look like a nation of buffoons around the world. And people ARE watching.
2
carpboy
Yes, the IHA are too busy with other stuff. The only 'difficulties' are the ones they create - we all know where the Emperor's wishes sit on IHA's list of priorities.
Sadly, the IHA are more interested in controlling the Emperor than respecting and facilitating his wishes.
1
borscht
Why not make it his birthday This year? Yeah, calendar makers will only have three months to get more overtime from their worker-bees. Also, are calendar makers dictating national law now?
What if the emperor passed away in July of this year? What oh what will everyone do?
-2
Pacech1967
I can buy next years calendars from june onwards.
-2
Nessie
♪Happy birthday to me...♪
-1
Speed
Allow him to step down at the end of this year 2017 and let Naruhito become Emperor from 2018.
The Calendar "issue" really isn't. Those with Heisei 30 could become collectors items and let the (New) Era calendars be accepted and used in unison.
As for this....
It's the perfect time! No one's working and everyone's hanging around doing nothing with their families.
One other thing, I'd really like official documents from the city, prefecture, and nation to start using the western calendar dates rather than the Emperor year. It's fine to use the Emperor year dates but not for government documents.
It makes everything complicated and confusing (especially when dealing with business that cross eras). Calculating becomes tough and it's easy to make mistakes.
It's also one of the reasons Japanese are really bad at recollecting what year something happened.
0
Yubaru
Just like the Showa 64 one's are! Side note here....in all the years I've been here I have yet to meet someone born in Showa 64, it was only 7 or 8 days long, so they are pretty unique!
0
Scrote
So even if the emperor should die on December 30th these made-up Shinto rites and "matters of state" would go on regardless would they? In such a situation they would be cancelled and the family would enter a period of mourning, but no-one dares to point that out as they would be shouted down as being "insensitive", or whatever.
-1
joyridingonthetitanic
I think humiliation is a strong word and certainly not the right one. While it is no doubt frustrating for the Emperor to have to wait and see how his suggestion pans out, he is also more than aware that unless it is done delicately and with the upmost respect for the Law and Constitution his successor could end up with a tricky start to his reign.
Traditions are important and i can only imagine that should the government get it wrong and rush it, the same people who are complaining its taking to long to sort out would likewise be complaining they didn't spend long enough making it right in the first place. Damned if you do, damned if you don't. The Emperor knows this and would not want to interfere.
0
TrevorPeace
Push it ahead a year. What's the big deal? Can't find a replacement? Some people take so freaking long to make a decision it makes me wonder why they were elected. Leaders lead, they don't vacillate. But that's what Japanese politicians are good at, isn't it?
0
elephant200
He don't want to be used like a puppet by 'The Fascist Abe Clique'! Good job!
0
therougou
Will his birthday still be a holiday? If not please switch it to Christmas day.
