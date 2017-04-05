Ex-Okinawa Gov Ota nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

NAHA —

Former Okinawa Gov Masahide Ota has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to continue commemorating those who died in the battle in the southern island prefecture during World War II, a local civic group said Tuesday.

As governor in the 1990s, Ota, who had been engaged in the Battle of Okinawa under the nation’s student mobilization program, worked on projects meant to pay tribute to the war dead, such as setting up monuments with the names of those who died in the fierce battle, including those of U.S. soldiers.

The monuments are located at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa.

Pointing to the significance of the monuments, University of the Ryukyus law professor Tetsumi Takara, the co-representative of the group who recommended Ota to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the 91-year-old former governor deserves to receive the prize as a representative of Okinawa residents.

The group said it was informed by the committee that Ota, who severed as governor from 1990 through 1998, has been nominated for the prize.

According to the committee, 318 recommendations have been made. In Japan, hopes are high among the public that atomic bomb survivors, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations or a civic group upholding the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution will someday receive the prize.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced in October.

© KYODO