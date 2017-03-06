Ex-Osaka Mayor Hashimoto hopes to meet Trump aides during U.S. visit

OSAKA —

Former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto is set to visit Washington later this month and is trying to set up a meeting with senior aides to President Donald Trump, sources close to him said.

Hashimoto, a high-profile politician whose candid remarks have often stirred criticism at home and abroad, is seeking to arrange a meeting with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and other senior staff through the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the sources said.

He also plans to deliver speeches at think tanks, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the conservative Heritage Foundation during his March 26-29 visit which is apparently aimed at boosting his flagging political profile.

After ending a four-year stint as Osaka mayor in 2015, Hashimoto took up a position as an advisor to opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai. Before becoming mayor he spent almost four years as Osaka governor.

He will be accompanied by senior party lawmakers on the U.S. trip, which could be seen as a forerunner to his return to the political arena.

Hashimoto is known for praising Trump, tweeting that the president is a “true politician” and that Trump “does not fear sacrifice or being criticized to achieve his goals.”

Hashimoto had planned an earlier visit the United States, in 2013, but had to cancel amid a backlash over some controversial remarks.

He said at the time it was necessary for the Japanese military to use so-called “comfort women,” or Korean and other women forced into wartime brothels, “to maintain discipline” in the military.

He had also said U.S. forces in Okinawa Prefecture should use Japan’s legal adult entertainment industry to prevent sex offenses by servicemen.

