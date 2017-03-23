Gov't considers using 'joko' as emperor's post-abdication title

TOKYO —

The government is leaning toward using the historical title of “joko” for Emperor Akihito after his abdication as it was proposed Wednesday by scholars on a government advisory panel studying issues regarding the abdication, according to government sources close to the matter.

Four university professors were summoned to the panel’s 10th meeting to give their views on the issue including what status the 83-year-old emperor should be given after his retirement and three of them proposed he assume the historical title of “joko” or its official form of “daijo tenno” (retired sovereign) in line with past imperial practice.

The government is inclined to adopt “joko” over “daijo tenno” out of concerns the latter also means “the noblest” and could place the retired emperor above the new one, the sources said.

The panel resumed its discussion Wednesday, two months following its last meeting in January, to consider remaining issues regarding the emperor’s abdication such as his status after becoming the first living emperor to relinquish the throne in around 200 years as well as the status of Prince Akishino, second son of the emperor, after Crown Prince Naruhito becomes the new emperor.

It hopes to compile a final proposal possibly around late April after holding a meeting on April 4 to wrap up the discussion.

The three professors also proposed Emperor Akihito’s future tomb be equivalent in status to those of past emperors.

The fourth expert was a doctor specializing in geriatric diseases, who gave his views on the emperor’s workload from a medical point of view.

The panel, chaired by Takashi Imai, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, had not held its own discussion for the past two months to enable lawmakers to focus on what legislative approach should be taken to enable the emperor’s abdication.

Since ruling and opposition parties last week compiled a proposal calling on the government to prepare a one-off abdication law applicable only to Emperor Akihito, the panel is expected to compile its final report in late April.

The proposal, compiled as a Diet consensus, calls for adding a supplementary provision to the Imperial House Law to give a legal basis for the special case law so the legislation would serve as a precedent for future emperors.

The government is expected to submit a one-off abdication bill to the Diet within several weeks so it can be passed during the current parliamentary session through mid-June.

During Wednesday’s panel meeting, the three experts who proposed “joko” as the emperor’s post abdication title were Keiko Hongo, a professor of Japanese medieval history at the Historiographical Institute of the University of Tokyo, Naotaka Kimizuka, a professor of British political and diplomatic history at Kanto Gakuin University, and Hitoshi Nitta, a professor of Shinto religion at Kogakkan University.

Masahiro Akishita, a doctor and professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school, said an excessive workload could be a source of stress and cause ill health for a person of the emperor’s age but that losing his workload or social role entirely could also prompt rapid aging.

In a video message televised last summer, the emperor signaled his hope to relinquish the Chrysanthemum throne due to his advanced age.

How to legalize the emperor’s abdication has been debated as only posthumous succession is allowed currently, as the Imperial House Law that sets out rules for imperial affairs lacks a provision regarding abdication.

While the timing of the abdication has not been formally decided, the government apparently has in mind the emperor’s 85th birthday on Dec 23, 2018, given his remarks in the video message in which he said “in two years we will be welcoming the 30th year” of the country’s current Heisei era, or 2018.

© KYODO