Gov't may submit bill on emperor's abdication in late April

TOKYO —

The government is considering submitting a bill to parliament in late April enabling Emperor Akihito to abdicate—and applying only to him, government sources say.

The government initially considered submitting the bill to parliament in May, but is now considering doing so sooner because the ruling and opposition parties may be unable to agree on its scope, according to the sources.

The main opposition Democratic Party has opposed enacting legislation applying only to the current emperor, instead proposing a permanent change enabling the current and future emperors as well to abdicate.

The issue arose after Japan’s 83-year-old emperor earlier this year expressed a desire to abdicate and pass the throne to his 56-year-old son, Crown Prince Naruhito—something for which current law makes no provision.

In response, the government has begun preparing for the emperor to hand over the throne to the crown prince in 2018, by enacting legislation during the regular Diet session starting in January.

Given the possibility that pre-legislative consultations between the ruling and opposition camps over the scope of the legislation may fail at reaching consensus, resulting in the subsequent Diet deliberations on the bill dragging on, the government is leaning toward expediting the legislative process, the sources said. The government intends to compile the gist of the bill by March.

A government advisory panel considering ways to alleviate the emperor’s workload is expected to release a report summarizing issues pertaining to his possible abdication as soon as Jan 23, the sources said.

After presenting that report to parliament, the government would prepare the legislation, reflecting the debate between the ruling and opposition camps, in an attempt to avert a confrontation during Diet deliberations on the bill, according to the sources.

In August, Emperor Akihito addressed the nation through a rare videotaped message, strongly hinting at his desire to relinquish the throne, saying that his advanced age could one day prevent him from fulfilling his duties as the symbol of state.

In pushing for a permanent abdication provision, the Democratic Party is advocating a revision to the Imperial House Law. In contrast, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has favored creating a special law that would allow only the current emperor to abdicate, which would be a far easier undertaking than revising the imperial law.

The government is opposed to creating a permanent provision for abdication on the grounds it is difficult to set conditions that would always prove suitable in the future, so it is best to accommodate the current emperor’s wish through special legislation.

The government-commissioned panel shares that view, according to Takashi Mikuriya, a University of Tokyo professor emeritus and one of its six members.

However, some legal experts question the legality of creating a separate law to deal with abdication, citing the Constitution which stipulates that the imperial throne shall be “succeeded to in accordance with the Imperial House Law.”

The government may therefore craft special legislation that draws on the Imperial House Law as its legal basis, the sources said.

