Hashimoto wants U.S. 'fastball' to shake up Japan's security thinking

WASHINGTON —

Toru Hashimoto, a former Osaka mayor who once wielded influence as an opposition leader with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, asked the United States on Monday to apply “strong pressure” on Japan to change ordinary people’s perception about security and the bilateral alliance.

Speaking at a think tank in Washington, Hashimoto said the political establishment in Tokyo understands the need for Japan to increase its defense spending and play a larger military role within the war-renouncing Constitution, but that such thinking has not been fully shared by the public.

“We need to change our perception so that we can contribute more to the alliance and contribute more to deterrence,” Hashimoto said, alluding to China’s assertive territorial claims in the East and South China seas and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. “We need to change the public’s perceptions.”

“So my proposal today was to ask the United States to throw a fastball at us, shake up the situation and apply strong pressure to us,” Hashimoto, who currently serves as adviser to the Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The election of President Donald Trump—who on the campaign trail threatened to withdraw U.S. forces from Japan and other allies unless they pay more for their defense—has given Tokyo “a chance to examine our thoughts and perception on our security,” according to Hashimoto.

“President Donald Trump could say tomorrow we are going to withdraw our forces from Japan. I think that that would be very helpful for us to change the perception of our people,” he said.

Hashimoto said he does not think that many Japanese people are aware of the significance of the Senkaku Islands—a group of East China Sea islets administered by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan—for regional security, and that many in the Japanese public are not ready to shed their blood in defense of the islands.

Hashimoto was visiting Washington for talks with U.S. lawmakers and experts.

After ending a four-year stint as Osaka mayor in 2015, Hashimoto took up a position as adviser for legal and policy affairs to Nippon Ishin no Kai. Before becoming mayor he spent almost four years as Osaka governor.

In 2015, the people of Osaka narrowly rejected Hashimoto’s bid in a referendum to reorganize the city and Osaka Prefecture into an Osaka “metropolis” that could match Tokyo, a move he also intended to cut administrative costs and redundancy.

