Ishihara blames Koike for fish market relocation delay

Former Tokyo Gov Shintaro Ishihara speaks during a press conference regarding the relocation of the Tsukiji fish market to the site of a former gas plant, in Tokyo, Friday. AP photo

TOKYO —

Former Tokyo Gov Shintaro Ishihara on Friday criticized current Gov Yuriko Koike over stalling the plan to relocate the famous but aging Tsukiji fish market.

Ishihara admitted responsibility for giving final approval for the relocation plan as the head of the metropolitan government when it decided to buy reclaimed land from Tokyo Gas Co. to move the Tsukiji market.

But the 84-year-old former lawmaker also denounced Koike, saying at a press conference, “Gov Yuriko Koike is responsible for the current trouble.”

The relocation plan has been suspended after Koike, upon assuming her post in August, decided to put it on hold due to soil and air pollution found at the site in the Toyosu district.

© KYODO

6 Comments

  • 4

    edojin

    Where has Ishihara been these past few months? Doesn't he know that the Toyosu site is heavily polluted with dangerous chemicals? He said at the press conference that if he were governor of Tokyo right now, he would have moved the Tsukiji market to Toyosu already. He still believes that the Toyosu site is safe. And he blames Koike for all the problems. Good grief. Put the dinosauer back to pasture ... and let him do his daily walks ... alone, where he can harm no one.

  • 2

    klausdorth

    Wait, hold it. He was the one who bought that property (I mean giving approval to buy it)??

    So, is he getting pressure now from those who passed those brown envelopes?

    Almost sounds like it.

  • 0

    wildwest

    What a guy.

  • 1

    Harry_Gatto

    Well, as the late Mandy Rice-Davies famously said...........................

    Well, as the late Mandy Rice-Davies famously said...........................

  • -1

    Cricky

    This just ridiculous, an 84 year old whos nappies are so soiled he no longer feels cold, is giving advice to a mentally agile politician justifying a bad devious choice believing he is in the right because he and his cronies made a ton of money. Hope he enjoys his stash in hell as he sure isn't going to in this reality, by the way how's buying those islands working out?

  • 0

    BurakuminDes

    Koike has achieved more in her short time as Governor to start the enormous task of fixing up Tokyo, than crooked Ishihara did in his entire rotten era. The truth is finally coming out about his years of corruption, and someone isn't happy. Back to the retirement home with you!

