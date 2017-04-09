Japan, ASEAN ministers agree to work toward regional trade deal

OSAKA —

Trade ministers from Japan and ASEAN said Saturday that they will strive to conclude a mega free trade deal in Asia called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

At a meeting in Osaka, the ministers also agreed to consider talent development, rule-making and economic cooperation in such areas as infrastructure to realize a comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial free trade framework.

The meeting marked a “big step toward concluding the RCEP,” said Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko at a press conference after the meeting. “We were able to agree to seek both a high-quality deal Japan is advocating and its early conclusion at the same time.”

Based on Saturday’s agreement, Japan is expected to develop specific plans for a cooperation package with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including support for small and midsize firms in ASEAN member countries.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the ASEAN nations and six other countries with which ASEAN already has FTAs—Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

At the same press conference, Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, who co-chaired the meeting with Seko, expressed his hope for a swift end to the RCEP negotiations.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the Japanese and ASEAN ministers said their countries will have deeper discussions on the topic at a ministerial meeting in Manila in September.

© KYODO

