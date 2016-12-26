Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carrier

TOKYO —
Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday a Chinese aircraft carrier’s voyage in the Pacific shows China’s expanding military capability and Japan was closely monitoring it.
Japan would take all steps for warning and surveillance activity in the area, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
China says its first aircraft carrier is carrying out routine exercises in the Western Pacific.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2016.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
2 Comments
Login to comment
0
Sabrage
There'll be US, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese subs a few clicks behind it.
1
smithinjapan
The peanut gallery in Okinawa will be quiet today about the US presence.
Back to top