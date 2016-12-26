Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carrier

China's Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Liaoning sails in the East China Sea, in this handout photo taken Sunday by the Japan Self-Defense Force. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

TOKYO —

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday a Chinese aircraft carrier’s voyage in the Pacific shows China’s expanding military capability and Japan was closely monitoring it.

Japan would take all steps for warning and surveillance activity in the area, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

China says its first aircraft carrier is carrying out routine exercises in the Western Pacific. 

    Sabrage

    There'll be US, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese subs a few clicks behind it.

  • 1

    smithinjapan

    The peanut gallery in Okinawa will be quiet today about the US presence.

