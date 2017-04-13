Japan disappointed with Security Council failure to agree on Syria

TOKYO —

The Japanese government expressed disappointment Thursday with the U.N. Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution condemning the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime after Russia vetoed the move.

“It is highly regrettable that the Security Council was unable to send a united message,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, told a press conference.

Russia vetoed the previous day a resolution drafted by Britain, France and the United States that aimed to condemn the chemical attack believed to have killed dozens of Syrian civilians and urge Syria to cooperate with international inquiries.

Japan, currently serving a nonpermanent term on the Security Council, was among the majority voting in favor of the resolution.

The United States carried out a missile strike in Syria last week in the wake of the attack, prompting criticism from Russia, which backs the Assad regime.

The issue is expected to fuel a further deterioration in U.S.-Russia relations, with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having made no progress on Syria in their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

Asked if U.S.-Russia relations, which U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday “may be at an all-time low,” could inhibit negotiations between Japan and Russia toward concluding a long-delayed bilateral peace treaty, Suga said the relationship between Washington and Moscow has “no direct effect” on the matter.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to visit Russia later this month to try to make progress with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the treaty talks, protracted for decades by a row over the sovereignty of a chain of Russia-held islands off Japan’s north.

No peace treaty concluding World War II exists between Japan and Russia, which succeeded the Soviet Union after its collapse.

