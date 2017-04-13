Japan disappointed with Security Council failure to agree on Syria

TOKYO —
The Japanese government expressed disappointment Thursday with the U.N. Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution condemning the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime after Russia vetoed the move.
“It is highly regrettable that the Security Council was unable to send a united message,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, told a press conference.
Russia vetoed the previous day a resolution drafted by Britain, France and the United States that aimed to condemn the chemical attack believed to have killed dozens of Syrian civilians and urge Syria to cooperate with international inquiries.
Japan, currently serving a nonpermanent term on the Security Council, was among the majority voting in favor of the resolution.
The United States carried out a missile strike in Syria last week in the wake of the attack, prompting criticism from Russia, which backs the Assad regime.
The issue is expected to fuel a further deterioration in U.S.-Russia relations, with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having made no progress on Syria in their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.
Asked if U.S.-Russia relations, which U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday “may be at an all-time low,” could inhibit negotiations between Japan and Russia toward concluding a long-delayed bilateral peace treaty, Suga said the relationship between Washington and Moscow has “no direct effect” on the matter.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to visit Russia later this month to try to make progress with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the treaty talks, protracted for decades by a row over the sovereignty of a chain of Russia-held islands off Japan’s north.
No peace treaty concluding World War II exists between Japan and Russia, which succeeded the Soviet Union after its collapse.
3
Aly Rustom
That's why we need to get rid of the stupid veto in the UN. True democracy should not have a veto. As a syrian, I am dismayed that the resolution didnt pass. No one should be able to veto any resolution that has a majority vote in the UN. Not the Russians for the syrian regime, Nor the Americans for Israel. The UN has become impotent and is a joke due to the veto- which is not even distributed properly. 2 countries in Asia and Europe, and the US have the veto. It is distributed unevenly, and should not even exist. No one should be allowed to block a UN resolution if the majority of countries back it up. Nobody.
1
Joeintokyo
It's becoming increasingly obvious that Assad government didn't launch any chemical attack against the Al-Qaeda terrorists, therefore, Russia was the only voice of sanity on the SC in vetoing the ridiculous resolution. Let's have a thorough, independent investigation into the attack and see what conclusions are arrived at before any resolutions are passed condemning whatever party carried the attack out. Jeez, talk about putting the cart before the horse.
0
Aly Rustom
Pavel Felgenhauer -RUSSIAN defence and military analyst
Samir al-Taqi - former Syrian government adviser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO5GFd065rY
1
joyridingonthetitanic
The resolution was doomed from the start as Russia was never going to agree to it!
Secretly, I suspect, the majority of the Security council knew this from the start and that they used it as an exercise in isolation, in the vain attempt to show Russia that the world is against it on this matter. Whether it will work in the long run, who knows but knowing Russia it will do as it likes for as long as it wants. Look at Crimea for example, Condemnation from all sides but Russia ignored them all and carried on regardless.
Aly, I agree the Veto rule needs to be scrapped but also the Security Council itself needs to be expanded as well.
0
Yubaru
Has? The UN has been impotent from the beginning because of this veto power. This isnt something new, and this use of the veto by Russia not unexpected either. Russia should have lost it's veto when the USSR broke up anyway.
0
Joeintokyo
"absolutely no evidence that this attack was the result of a munition being dropped from an aircraft"
http://imgur.com/a/W4zQx
0
Aly Rustom
Except the analysis of a RUSSIAN defence and military analyst and a former Syrian government adviser...
0
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japan politicians and diplomats are in the wrong side to condemn Syrian government. Nothing clear what really happened there, and no evidence Assad govt. or his military did it or the Russian did that, could be also the rebels, or false flag, plots behind the scene, etc...Nothing can go by military force or power, unless most of us are warmongers. Diplomats serves the country for the peace not for the war, a completely wrong direction. Very disappointed Japan diplomacy. Abe will meet with Putin to discuss about the Northern Territory this year and I can imagine what will be a real spoiled mild and garbage waste those diplomatic action of this Abe administration.com jp
