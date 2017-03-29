Japan eyes cap on overtime hours, equal pay under labor reform plan

TOKYO —
A government panel unveiled an action plan Tuesday to reduce long working hours and ensure equal treatment for regular and nonregular employees as Japan seeks to promote broad labor reform.
The panel headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for a cap on overtime work hours and penalties on violators in the action plan compiled based on an agreement between Japan’s most powerful business lobby Keidanren and the labor union Rengo.
The maximum overtime work hours a month should not exceed 100 hours, even during busy seasons, according to the plan. If a busy period lasts for more than a month, average monthly overtime hours must not exceed 80 hours, a level said to cause serious health consequences.
Abe is spearheading the overhaul of the country’s deep-rooted culture of overwork, brought under the spotlight after the suicide of an overworked young female employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc.
“The government has a critical role to play,” Abe told a meeting of the panel on work-style reform. The action plan will be meaningless unless it is put into legislation and enacted, the prime minister said, calling the year 2017 as a “starting point” for the country’s labor reform.
Under his Abenomics policy mix, Abe has been seeking to strengthen the deflation-hit economy. Labor reform is placed as one of his top priorities as Japan needs to boost productivity in the face of a shrinking population.
The government plans to prepare bills that will reflect the action plan and submit them to the Diet by the end of the year, officials said.
The plan states that overtime hours should be limited, in principle, to 45 hours a month, and not exceed 360 hours annually. Monthly overtime hours can exceed the limit six times a year, but must be below 100 hours.
The annual cap of 360 hours can be raised to 720 hours if an agreement is reached between management and a labor union.
Keidanren, or the Japan Business Federation, had argued for a 100-hour ceiling but Rengo, or the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, had demanded that it should be less. Abe urged them to settle for “less than” 100 hours.
The action plan called the cap a “historic reform,” as setting a clear limit on overtime hours has long been debated but never been realized.
Still, truck drivers and construction workers, for instance, will be exempt from the cap for five years. For doctors, the action plan states that further discussions on how to rein in overtime will be needed.
Another key feature of the plan by the panel, which also involves private-sector members, is to achieve “equal pay for equal work.” The plan says one of the proposed legislative changes includes making available an administrative process of resolving a dispute for free to workers demanding correction of unfair treatment.
The panel is seeking to fill the gap between full-time and temporary workers and ensure equal treatment not only in pay but also in welfare benefits and training opportunities.
Workers in Japan tend to work longer hours than in the United States and Europe, with death from overwork, or “karoshi” in Japanese, being a long unresolved issue.
Government data showed nearly 44%, or 4,416 of the 10,059 workplaces inspected by labor authorities between April and September last year, were found to have allowed illegally long work hours.
Other envisaged changes to Japan’s work system include promoting teleworking and making it easier for women with children as well as people fighting diseases to work. The plan also states that Japan needs to accept more highly skilled foreign workers.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
34 Comments
Login to comment
10
MarkX
100 hours of overtime still equals 5 hours a day! That is insane. Even the threshold of 80 hours is too much. And I love how the companies are still able to always win, when I read the statement that overtime will be capped at 360 hours annually, but it can be doubled if the two sides agree. Yeah right, more like when the company forces it upon its workers.
11
Yubaru
They can make all the rules, laws, and regulations they want, it isn't going to mean squat if they are not enforced with more than a slap on the wrists.
The "free" unclocked" overtime will continue unabated until the workers themselves learn to stand up as a group for their rights!
12
kibousha
Outlaw age-related discrimination in job ads or application! Unbelievable, Japanese job ads still have "age 35 and below" sentence on it! People above 40s don't quit jobs because fear of not finding another one, so they sacrifice themselves to look good and loyal
5
Schopenhauer
At an American company I worked for, the workers welcomed overtime work since it simply increases their income. It was not easily allowed there though. As the base income of the company was low (at most of the companies in Japan too), they had to find second jobs to support their family or to pay their housing loans. Rather than going to other offices to work after working there, they preferred overtime work at the same company since theiy can continue their familiar jobs. If companies pay enough and comfortable salary without overtime, all workers will welcome it.
3
thepersoniamnow
Seems like a good idea, but this would be one step of many, being that this is Japan. There are some real questions however. How severe are the penalties for coercing people to work? It's also important to note that this is not overtime in most cases. The last time I checked, the term 'overtime' meant you would be paid for this extra work. When I worked as a teenager I loved overtime, as I could use any money I could get my hands on. In Japan it usually means you are being used as labor for free. That's the base of it pure and simple and I'm not gunna accept any other way that people want to paint it to me. The boss using you as free labor under the guise of the word overtime should be considered to be committing a crime (which he/she is). The crime is theft and breaking of labor laws and so they should be made to pay back large sums and apologize.
3
goldeneagle
The headline looked promising but the news itself didn't disappoint my skepticism about Abe's government.
80 hours a month is too much to disturb ones personal life.
Usually the salaries include overtime payments ( I still can't understand the logic behind this), if you are hired on a grade your company considers to be managerial, so now, companies can legally force employees to work 80 hours of extra unpaid work a month just by stating that your position is managerial.
If you are a new grad and lucky enough to be not considered on a "managerial position" you need to cross a threshold to be eligible for getting paid for overtime (40 to 60 hours). Again, some conpanies will pay for these 40 to 60 hours but most of them calculate them as "already paid in the salary".
In my opinion the situation will never get better because whatever new laws LDP is eyeing, urging, pleading, planning will have enough ambiguity to be interpreted the way LDP doner companies would want.
Personally, I have no problem If there isn't any Cap on the overtime hours as long as every minute of it's paid, I am sure companies will not just "urge" but will force employees to leave on time if they have to pay for single minute of overtime their employees do.
1
Schopenhauer
To cover the short income at an American company where overtime was not allowed, the workers had various odd jobs as their second jobs. A driver changed his clothes to a black suit and worked for a funeral house. He was a driver there. He said he could not eat meal on the first day he worked. The other one worked at a construction sight of subway, he commented it was not easy to work underground. They feel some kind earth heat and pressures deep underground. A company cook, he was not young at all, worked at a different restaurant after work and he died of heart attack. I have a hunch that moderators or editors of this site are working here as their second jobs after they worked for foreign medias.
2
papigiulio
We SHOULD not need a CAP and yeah 100 hours maximum overtime means NOTHING will change. The government just pretends to be doing something.
0
BertieWooster
This does not solve the problem. Japanese people need to have more respect for themselves and take over control of their lives.
"Can you work overtime tonight?"
"Sorry, boss. No can do. I was up till 2AM last night and I'm shattered."
Don't know how you could legislate it though.
4
darknuts
5 hours a day?? They had to talk it DOWN to that?
2
itsonlyrocknroll
These sky high. totally unacceptable, criminally life threatening levels of what amounts to compulsory overtime is because the huge gulf in productivity has widened by an appalling 41 percentage points to the US. Manufacturing Inefficiency is mirrored by the number of hours worked rising to a level that exceeds the total output of the economy
Worst of all there is no compulsion to restructure or reform this culture. This mindset is hardwired intoJapans corporate culture, essentially carrying over into the progressively deteriorating economic and financial decline.
Unwavering adherence to process and procedures that enforce a ridged Seniority-based culture of advancement and absurdly unsustainable remuneration packages. The bloated numbers of middle-management level employees is remarkable.
My company dispatches our systems software trainee developers to England, to learn through experience a meritocratic system , underpinned by innovation, and enterprise skilling is key to our success. Our system engineers, mathematicians, and analysts have the freedom for high reward and advancement based on merit not entitlement.
Our team based in Japan have been reduced to concentrate solely on domestic customers until we can sensitive manage our less capable employees unwilling to retrain, out of the business.
5
Kiera Hohne
I don't see how overtime improves productivity. Humans are not machines. We only have one life and need to look after ourselves. However, as a foreigner working in Japan, luckly it states in my contract that I am not allowed to work overtime which suits me fine. However, I do feel sorry for Japanese people and all this overtime they have to work and probably don't even get paid for it.
2
Robert Dykes
I thought there was already a cap or is that only koumuin? And yeah... a cap is 100% pointless. Every Japanese person I ever talked to (that's hyperbole) has told me they have been told to lie about the number of overtime hours they worked. People will be shaking in their boots for their job. If their boss tells them "clock out and work just a little bit longer" they are going to do it.
6
samwatters
"The panel headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for a cap on overtime work hours and penalties on violators in the action plan compiled based on an agreement between Japan’s most powerful business lobby Keidanren and the labor union Rengo."
I read something like this in 1997. It was almost the same except the name of the Prime Minister was Hashimoto. Need to worry though; as the youth of Japan refuse to get married because they cannot afford to and the elderly are forced to live on less-and-less because there aren't enough people to pay for their pensions, you will see some serious Change in about twenty years. Not saying that change will be pleasant, but Change we will all see.
4
Alfie Noakes
This is nothing more than an LDP press release slightly rewritten by Kyodo. 100 hours a month? And agreed to by Rengo? Unpaid overtime, price-fixing cartels, protectionism and currency manipulation are the basis of the Japanese economy. This is nothing more than a cosmetic attempt, an appearance of doing something that will actually change nothing. Concerned indifference, that's all.
1
Pat Telzrow
I know someone who works for a "black company" told me they had a union at his factory . I asked how many members, he said 6. I almost fell out of my seat. I ask e why so few he said the workers are afraid of the manager. Unbelievable no guts no glory!
2
Leigh Ivan Quintellio Wighton
100 hours a month? That's the ceiling? So basically, Abe has just legalised the continued exploitation of Japanese workers. "What do you mean you need time off to decompress, take a holiday, go to your kid's sports day, Taro-san? You only worked 260 hours last month. Now get back to work!" People here vote for this? Legislation like this is blatant proof that the government is only interested in pandering to business interests and lobbyists and a thumb to the nose of the general public.
0
Logical_Fallacy_Killer
One issue they need to look at is illegal contracts that try to push the agenda of xxx, xxx yen for up to 180 hours a month. This so called built in over time. It's a scam. They say you can use flex time but you never get it.
1
Scrote
goldeneagle: I'm not sure if that is correct. If you are at a "managerial" level there is no requirement for the company to pay overtime, but people in those positions should be able to set their own working hours.
For example, I don't get overtime in my current position but I can set my own working hours and there is no record of the hours I work. But if somebody said to me "you must work 80 hours of overtime per month", then I would no longer have control of my working hours and overtime must be paid. McDonalds lost a court case on this point, in which their "managers" had no control over their working hours, and the court determined that overtime must be paid.
Also, the threshold for receiving overtime is the 40 hours per week / 8 hours per day limit. Anything exceeding that must be paid for, otherwise the company is breaking the law. When I worked in a Japanese company they paid for all overtime hours. That's the law. The scandal is the law is not enforced in Japan, and this new law won't be either (except when someone dies). Last year Abe was trying to change the law so that many more people would become ineligible for overtime payments, but he seems to have given up on that for now.
The proposed new law contains exemptions on working hours for researchers and drivers. I'd have thought that someone driving a truck should be limited to, at most, 8 hours of driving per day, but the government believes that unlimited overtime is OK for such people. Think about that the next time a driver falls asleep at the wheel and ploughs into a line of children.
0
Schopenhauer
So, all the Japanese companies are sweat shops according to opinions here. Japan that does not have natural resources and had to recover from ashes of the war, they just had to work hard. Dilligence and loyalty of employees put this country one of the top industrial powers of the world. Now may be the time to make changes to become a truely civilized country.
2
browny1
It seems much of the overtime here is an exploitation of workers. They feel pressured to "obey orders" and to not appear to rock the boat or disrupt group order.
I was livered a few years ago when my wife was "asked" to suddenly do extra overtime of 5 hours one night. It was for the dept manager. After the work was done, he said sorry they can't claim for that, because it wasn't company authorized, it was just to help us (meaning me the boss). But don't worry I've bought some delicious choux creams for you all.
I almost spewed when my wife arrived home and told me. ￥500 worth of cakes for 5 hours work. And this is a company with 1,000s of employess.
In some places you'd get drawn and quartered for that.
0
MiceVice
Someone mentioned koumuin (public servants). There are hundreds of jobs in this category. The one I know, a family member, works for one of the ministries. No overtime work is ever paid to this person, and the overtime is regularly 4 hours every single day! That's at least 80 hours of overtime work every month of the year (again, for no extra pay whatsoever, but for the regular salary). Every single month. If I calculated in the work hours this koumuin has to spend at obligatory enkai/nomikai (not voluntarily, not always much fun), plus overtime standby duty, that would easily go over 100 hours. Almost every month. And, how disappointing, this new regulation regarding the cap on overtime work hours will not apply to these workers at all.
1
Uehara
We'll be forced to work ONLY 80 overtime hours a month, or the double if the company pay some tributes to the oh so kind Union.
80 hours equals 4 hours a day, which means about 13 hours inside the company. [w/ 1h formal break], OFC, nobody will probably die with 4 hours a day, however, is far from the ideal, when looking for a more human angle.
I wonder if they understand the current situation, we're going to have serious issues in a few years if that kind of thing doesn't change.
Middle-aged People are getting old (thus, having more issues to find jobs and/or quitting their)
Old People are retiring (thus, less labour force, thus less taxpayers)
Young People doesn't want to do even 40 hours a month* (Thus Hikikomori, NEET, low birthrate, less taxpayers and etc)*
3
Disillusioned
This is still totally absurd! We set an overtime cap of 20 hours a month at the company I managed in Australia, not 20 hours a week. Yes, there were times when employees did more than 20 hours a month, but they never exceeded 40 hours hours a month. Plus, all overtime hours were paid on penalty rates of, 1.5 times salary for the first 4 hours and double salary for every hour after. Unfortunately, the current Liberal government and that Wanker PM Turnbull in Australia are trying to do away with penalty rates for overtime and weekend work.
I still cannot believe companies in Japan need to force their employees to work in excess of 80-100 hours per month in overtime. Furthermore, as stated above, in many cases, this overtime is not paid because the companies stipulate their salary is high enough to compensate for it. What is wrong the structure of these companies that they need to virtually double the amount of working hours per month? Are the staff undertrained and extremely slow? Or, are the companies understaffed forcing workers to do the jobs of three or four people? Sadly, from my experience, it is a combination of both. I'm sure this is related to the 'open-slate yes-men' culture of employment. I'm also aware of many employees who purposely miss deadlines in order to gain overtime hours. There are also a number of salarymen who do not want to go home and prefer to stay at work. In most Japanese companies you have 50% of the staff who do bugger all and the other 50% do everything and, it's usually the permanent staff who do bugger all and those on semi-permanent contracts are doing everything. Yeah, most Japanese work long hours, but they don't work hard, unless they are on the bottom of the hierarchy tree and have to do the work of the driftwood higher up the tree.
Now, here is this Abe wombat stating, "the government is eyeing a cap on overtime" Well, they already did this 4 years ago setting a maximum if 80 hours a month, but did not enforce it or create any penalties for companies who did not comply. Even now, they are not making these concrete plans, only guidelines. And, equality in the workplace is just more rhetoric from the old boys club. Abe and his cronies are very good at talking the talk, but fail miserably when it comes to walking the walk.
1
kohakuebisu
It's probably illegal, but the place my wife works at has a "break" for 30 minutes after the official hours finish. It means that the first thirty minutes of overtime is unpaid. No one with work to do, and they have lots of deadlines, is going to take a break then.
I'm sure it's just one of many scams going.
1
sf2k
That's crazy. Those hours are lethal. Once again the role of government has nothing to do with science or public health. Just hire more people and give everyone a living wage. Or die
-6
CH3CHO
Too many comments without actual knowledge of working environment in Japan. I do not know where to start. How many have worked in Japan?
2
Yubaru
There are other places as well that do not pay overtime until AFTER 2 hours, so anything under two hours is "free".
I also know places that have workers come in early, which is not considered "overtime" either.
There are plenty of scams out there to keep people working.
0
jforce
It is all about "duty" and also guilt. Overtime is something that is inherent to the culture. I feel terrible when I leave work right on finishing time - according to my contract. Also, I feel bad for my coworkers that are sticking around till 7 or later. I also feel if I continuously leave "on time" I'll be just another foreigner and easily replaceable come contract renewal.
I'm at least happy the discussion is out there and being legislated. Now, if only there were strong unions here! The government did away with the big JR union, and now are focusing on the public servant unions - most notably teachers. Without a voice from a union I'm afraid this will all be swept away.
0
Blacklabel
My old job was a 24/7 shift type work of 4 days a week 10 hours a day (plus 1 hr unpaid lunch). But the company policy was that up to 80 hours of OT per month is included in the salary. But the salary was average at best, so that was doubtful.
I can understand if you have to work an extra hour or two on the 4 days you are scheduled, no big deal. But then the company ordered that employees be scheduled for 6 days a week of 10 hours a day. Instead of 160 hours every 4 weeks that is 240 hours every 4 weeks and 240-160=80, conveniently the number of hours of unpaid OT they could make people work.
I just couldnt believe that you could schedule people for OT in advance like that as part of a regular work schedule....
0
SauloJpn
Why is everyone talking about 5 extra hours a day. If you work on 2 Saturdays, that alone would bring the max amount of hours down to 3 hours a day, and that seems to be the norm for most blue collar workers I know here.
0
Phoenixikki
It has nothing to do with the employers and everything to do with the employees. jforce hit the nail on the head. Koike also wants to vanquish overtime labour, and I admire her and Abe's efforts but they will forever be fruitless in this society. I work in a progressive company where overtime is not encouraged at all, teleworking is common, and everyone is free to leave whenever they wish. The reality? Almost everyone stays overtime every day. For some the end of the working hours is just about the right time to go out and buy dinner bento before returning to the office. This is all young people, and half of them are foreigners. I'm not talking about Chinese or Filipinos. Everyone here plays the forum lion, but in reality you're all happy to stay overtime in your companies. I've seen an astonishing amount of foreigners who do it in Japan and don't mind. How do you want the society to change when we don't set the precedent?...
0
roughneck
Vanquishing overtime and not increasing salary will not go well for the low salary range employees. I know people whose 55% salary comes from overtime. They will surely oppose this capping of overtime.
0
Brian Wheway
I think that Japanese company bosses would have a shock if they moved to the UK or Europe, I just can't see any one working 4-5-6-7 hours for nothing, it just would not happen. they tried it at Toyota at burnaston when they first opened, as soon as finishing time came up the factory emptied! the bosses could not understand why this was happening, now they pay over time strait away. may be Japanese bosses and employees need to change ideas and expectations.
Back to top