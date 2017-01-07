Japan, France agree to enhance defense ties

PARIS —

Japanese and French defense chiefs agreed in their meeting Friday in Paris to strengthen bilateral cooperation ahead of the “two-plus-two” talks involving the countries’ foreign ministers, Japanese government officials said.

Tomomi Inada and Jean-Yves Le Drian recognized the importance of an agreement to allow their armed forces to provide supplies and services to each other, Japanese officials said, as Japan faces China’s growing maritime assertiveness and France has overseas territories in the Pacific.

They also agreed on joint research of new mine detection technology, the first project under the two countries’ defense equipment development accord signed at the previous two-plus-two meeting in Tokyo in March 2015, the officials said.

At the outset of the meeting, Inada called France a “special partner” in dealing with global security challenges while Le Drian said he values his country’s cooperation with Japan as they share basic values.

The Japanese government hopes to work closely with France on maritime security issues especially to counter China, given that France has military bases in the Pacific islands of French Polynesia and New Caledonia, the officials said.

Later Friday, the ministers were joined by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to discuss the acquisition and cross-servicing agreement for reciprocal logistic support between their militaries, among other issues.

The Japanese ministers hope to reach an agreement with their counterparts on starting negotiations on the bilateral pact, according to the officials.

