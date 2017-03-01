Japan gives rare opinion to U.S. Supreme Court over 'comfort women' row

TOKYO —

In a rare step, Japan has presented an opinion to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to rule in favor of a suit seeking the removal of a “comfort women” statue in California, Foreign Ministry officials said Tuesday.

The ministry presented an amicus curiae brief to the court, which is considering the legality of a decision by the city of Glendale to allow the erection of the statue, which symbolizes women who were forced to work in wartime Japanese brothels.

The move comes as Tokyo and Seoul are embroiled in a diplomatic spat over similar statues in South Korea. The Glendale statue depicts a young woman in traditional Korean dress.

Through submission of the brief, Japan hopes to articulate its stance on the sensitive historical issue abroad, the ministry officials said.

In the paper presented to the court last Wednesday, the Japanese government said that a 2015 agreement between Tokyo and Seoul to “finally and irreversibly” settle the comfort women issue was “achieved with the support of, and welcomed by, the United States.”

The monument installed in a public park in Glendale is “not in line with the spirit of the 2015 agreement” and represents an “interference with, and a departure from” the United States’ historic practice of addressing the comfort women issue through state-to-state negotiations with Japan, the paper said.

“It is of the utmost importance to Japan that…localities like Glendale may not insert themselves into foreign relations…so that they cannot undermine the unified message that the United States of America must send in its foreign policy making,” it said.

Two Japanese-Americans and a nonprofit educational group have filed a lawsuit against Glendale for allowing the comfort women memorial to be put up in 2013. They said the city does not have the authority to involve itself in an international dispute, and had infringed on the constitutional power of the federal government to set foreign policy.

After lower and higher courts dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims, on the grounds that removal of the statue would hurt freedom of expression, the plaintiffs lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court in January this year.

Erection of a similar statue near the Japanese Consulate General in South Korea’s Busan has promoted Tokyo to recall its envoy to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine in January.

© KYODO