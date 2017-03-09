Japan must get over its anxiety about China: Wang

Politics ( 1 )

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference at the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing on Wednesday. Reuters photo

BEIJING —

Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbor is becoming revitalized and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of a skirmish in a Beijing suburb that sparked an all-out Sino-Japanese war and the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.

Wang told a news conference during China’s annual session of parliament that the two anniversaries represented two roads that the bilateral relationship has taken - one of peace and one of war.

“In Japan, some people are still swinging between these two roads or even attempting to drive backward down history’s road. We hope that the peace-loving people of Japan can grasp the forward direction of the country in this important year,” Wang said.

“We, of course, are willing to improve relations with Japan to benefit the people of the two countries, but the Japanese side must cure itself of its ‘anxiety’ and have a rational view of, and acceptance of the reality that China is continuously developing and becoming revitalized.”

Relations between the Asian neighbors, the world’s second and third biggest economies, have long been strained by arguments over their wartime history and a territorial dispute in the East China Sea over a group of uninhabited islands, among other issues.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    John-San

    It should say Japan should build a bridge and get over it. But we all know what happen in China during the war and the Japan anxitey is warranted.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Politics

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search