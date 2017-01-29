Japan, Russia officials to meet on Feb 1 over joint activities on isles

TOKYO —

Japanese and Russian officials will meet next week to discuss joint economic activities on islands subject to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow, following up a summit between the countries’ leaders in December, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

At the meeting Wednesday in Moscow, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba and counterpart Igor Morgulov are also expected to discuss simplifying procedures for visa-free trips by elderly Japanese former residents to the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido which are claimed by Tokyo, Kishida said.

“I hope there will be constructive discussions” on the issues, the Japanese minister told reporters.

Following the summit in Japan between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders instructed their respective foreign ministries to start talks on joint economic activities on the islands, and on streamlining visiting procedures for the former residents, although they remained apart over the territorial row.

The dispute over the islands, which were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan’s surrender in August 1945, has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

Kishida also said he is considering taking part in the Group of 20 major economies’ foreign ministers meeting on Feb 16-17 and having talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines if the latter also takes part in the meeting in Bonn.

© KYODO