Japan, S Korea to closely coordinate over N Korea

TOKYO —

Japan and South Korea agreed Sunday to closely coordinate both bilaterally and multilaterally with the United States and United Nations in addressing North Korea’s latest test-launch of a ballistic missile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

In telephone talks, Kenji Kanasugi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, agreed to urge North Korea to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding it refrain from conducting ballistic missile and nuclear tests, the ministry said.

The talks came as Japanese officials were analyzing North Korea’s test-launch of the missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, which occurred when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump were meeting in Florida. It was the first test-firing of a North Korean ballistic missile since Trump took office on Jan 20.

“There is no doubt” that the North Korean move was a deliberate provocation timed for the Abe-Trump summit, a senior official of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces said.

While Trump has held talks with Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral ties, the new U.S. leader has not provided concrete details regarding how Washington will address North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development.

“Perhaps (North Korea) wanted to draw the attention of the international community” and avoid being left out of Trump’s foreign policy agenda,” another senior SDF official said.

The official added that the test-launch of a ballistic missile at this time could be aimed at whipping up nationalism ahead of Feb 16, the birthday of the late leader Kim Jong Il.

