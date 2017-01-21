Japan says mention of disputed islands on Korean Olympics site 'unacceptable'

TOKYO —
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday objected to mention on the Pyeongchang Olympics website of islands disputed by his country and South Korea, saying it was “unacceptable” and went against the spirit of the international competition.
Ties between Japan and South Korea, host of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, have often been fraught over history, especially Japan’s 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula.
Both claim the disputed islands - known as Takeshima in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean - which are about 200 km east of South Korea in the Sea of Japan, and a little further than that from the southwest coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu.
In an explanation of national culture, the Pyeongchang website refers to Dokdo and “the East Sea,” the Korean name for the Sea of Japan.
“Dokdo holds a special place in the hearts of Koreans as they hold pride in defending Korea’s easternmost reached territory,” the website says.
Kishida told reporters on Friday the references violated the Olympic charter’s opposition to using sports for political purposes and the goal of establishing mutual understanding.
“The contents of the Olympic and Paralympic organizers’ website are unacceptable when compared with our country’s views on territorial rights to Takeshima and the name of the Sea of Japan,” he said.
He said Japan had conveyed its thinking on the matter to the South Korean government and called on Seoul to make an appropriate response.
South Korea sees Japan’s claims to the islands as stemming from its colonisation of the Korean peninsula in the first half of last century. Ties between the neighbours have long been marred by what South Korea says is Japanese leaders’ reluctance to atone for its World War Two history.
Japan temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea on Jan. 6 over a statue commemorating Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two. Tokyo said there was nothing wrong with erecting a statue in memory of the women, but that it was inappropriate to place it outside of a Japanese consulate.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the ambassador’s return was being held off while the government waited to see South Korea’s response.
M3M3M3
For the 2020 games, will Japan stop printing maps that show the Northern Territories or Senkaku Islands as part of Japan? Presumably anything less would be unacceptable and against the spirit of the international competition. The hypocrisy is tiring.
Speed
I agree with Kishida. Mentioning those islands don't have anything to do with the Olympics and aren't worth bringing up on an Olympics webiste.
Moonraker
I would have thought it would be northwest coast.
englisc aspyrgend
Opportunistic, while it probably is in breach of the Olympic ideal, to make a public fuss about it instead of going through the IOC is just petty, hypocritical, nationalistic point scoring. M3M3M3 is right.
smithinjapan
M3M3M3: "For the 2020 games, will Japan stop printing maps that show the Northern Territories or Senkaku Islands as part of Japan?"
Exactly! In fact, the way things are going you can bet someone will suggest holding an event around the Senkakus, and not to symbolize international cooperation.
Japan needs to clean up its own backyard before telling people what it can do in theirs -- and Dokdo IS Korea's own backyard.
marcelito
" it is unacceptable "
Then perhaps Japan should boycott the games and make itself look even more foolish on the international stage. M3M3M3,s comment nailed it.
Pukey2
Perhaps they should change the name Northern Territories to Eastern Territories, because they're to the east of mainland Russia. Or just leave as the Southern Kurils.
