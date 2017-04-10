Japan should push back against U.S. attack on yen policy, says Abe adviser

Japan should push back against any U.S. suggestion that it is suppressing the yen’s value for trade advantage, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, in a bid to preempt criticism of Japan’s currency policy.

Koichi Hamada, cabinet adviser and emeritus professor of economics at Yale University, told Reuters in an interview that Tokyo should stress that Japan has a different currency policy from China.

With President Donald Trump criticising the trade policies of Japan, China and other major economies, Tokyo fears that trade friction could return for the first time in years, harming Japan’s interests and its deep relations with Washington.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that the administration is shifting its attention from countries that “manipulate” their currencies to currencies that are “misaligned,” even if the imbalance is unintentional.

“What Japan should argue is that Japan and China have totally different stances towards currency manipulation,” Hamada said. “Japan has not intervened in the currency market under Abenomics, and Japan’s monetary policy is targeted strictly at domestic economic targets.”

2 Comments

  • 1

    Theodore Wirth

    I wish Nippon the best of luck in getting through the thick skull of Trump. If you succeed, you will find nothing of substance. You may be better off lobbying Invanka or Jared.

  • 0

    Goodlucktoyou

    Abe just can't tell America what to do.

