Japan should push for Asia cooperation in Trump's absence: Keio Univ professor

TOKYO —
With U.S. President Donald Trump apparently paying little attention so far to regional order in Asia, Japan should push for cooperation with other Asian countries to seek long-term coexistence with a rising China, according to a Japanese expert on international relations.
Trump’s apparent indifference to maintaining order in Asia has triggered concern in the region, but the birth of the Trump administration “should rather be taken as an opportunity for Asian countries to think about regional order by themselves,” Yoshihide Soeya, professor at Keio University, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.
Japan is expected to play a role in promoting cooperation in Asia, such as through strengthening capacity building and helping Southeast Asian countries develop infrastructure, while at the same time maintaining its alliance with the United States which is necessary to prevent China from ultimately prevailing in Asia, Soeya said.
In that respect, the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, even without the United States, could be “extremely important” for pushing regional cooperation in Asia, Soeya said.
On assuming office on Jan. 20, Trump said the United States would pull out of the TPP, a signature policy of his predecessor Barack Obama which was signed by the United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim countries. The pact excludes China.
It is very important that a new security and economic system in Asia is formulated by countries without China, utilizing a TPP without the United States if necessary, Soeya said.
“This does not mean, however, that Asian members of the TPP are starting a fight with China. It is important that the countries discuss how to address China and the United States, the two powers wielding great influence on the region,” he said.
While stressing the importance of Japan’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Soeya warned against the strategy taken by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of stressing China’s threat and seeking to gravitate around the alliance with the United States.
“ASEAN countries would be reluctant about cooperating with Prime Minister Abe if he continues to depend too much on the United States in his bid to counter China,” Soeya said.
“Worries about aggressive Chinese behavior are increasing, but ASEAN countries cannot antagonize China explicitly and would not want to take sides with Japan and the United States” in opposing China, he said.
Japan needs to keep in mind that if Abe tries to strengthen ties only with specific ASEAN countries as a way to counter China, it could hurt the unity of the 10-member bloc, Soeya said, adding that creating such rifts would benefit China.
“In the end, Prime Minister Abe may be playing into China’s hands if he is fixated on the China threat theory,” Soeya said.
On Trump’s overall foreign policy, Soeya said the president is unlikely to address North Korea’s nuclear threat or the South China Sea issue from the standpoint of maintaining order in the Asian region.
“His ‘America First’ policy will continue and he does not have any principles regarding international order, while Japan and other countries in Asia, as residents of the region, need to think about ensuring regional order. So there is a big gap between” Trump and Asian countries, Soeya said.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
19 Comments
Login to comment
5
Disillusioned
Yeah, well, to achieve this, they would have to stop lying about history, wouldn't they?
2
Yubaru
Asia cooperation is prudent, it would send a message to Mr Trump that it takes cooperation on the world stage and not temper-tantrums.
-7
Dango bong
Yes partner with China! Great idea! See where that gets you haha.
2
IloveCoffee
I can see that happening: *We feel no remorse about what we did, in fact, we didn't do anything, stop lying! Now lets cooperate together. *
0
John-San
The TPP is dead, The rest of Asia, Europe and Africa have to except and give respect to China as the Prime driver of the a world without the USA. We can not get drag into a trade war with USA. They are a Big player but need to be in the game. So this where the United National ( The Referee ) come in to Play. Reaction ( Red & Yellow cards ) will come into play if these Excuitive Orders ( Foul Play ) are made law or come in play. What happen to a great player who is ban out of the game. ? They die a long and embarrassing public death, EG Mike Tyson, Nero, Yeltsin,s Russia and the list goes on. I been watching how Presidential the Chinese Leader is becoming compare to President of the USA, It would be insulting and very bad political for Counties to delay a diplomatic tact toward China as the number one in world Trade.
0
Aly Rustom
One would think so.
exactly
1
Uwe Paschen
That would be good in deed. However, very unlikely to happen. Japan would have to humble it self and face facts first. Japan, the UK, France and the USA do suffer from a similar malaise of delutions and seem to be unable to embrace the twenty first century. We are one single planet, with limited space and finite resources that belong to no one and which cannot be owned or controlled. We have to work as one and promote as well as nurture Equality, Justice and Fraternity for all. Nationalism will be Japan its doom.
2
beowulf
Professor Soeya makes perfect sense. This century will be the Asian century with China already risen and India soon to join them, so Japan needs to start repositioning itself diplomatically and economically. Japan does not need to cut ties completely with America, but it should certainly start questioning its current relationship and the value of said relationship given the power shift that is happening in the global economy.
4
gokai_wo_maneku
I go to China and I have a blast. Chinese come to Japan and they have a blast. Why is it the we commoners get along so well, but the people at the top can't? They cause a lot of problems. And China and Japan do billions in business every year. What's the problem? Don't let the conflicts of leaders destroy everything.
4
Strangerland
Trump has shown that America cannot be depended upon to follow through with agreements previous governments have made. He has shown the world that the word of America cannot be trusted. As such, the world needs to start forming new agreements with other governments whose words can be trusted. That doesn't mean cutting off all trade with America, but it does mean keeping it to a minimum. As such, forming new relationships and new agreements with other countries to replace the American ones is simply the intelligent thing to do.
2
minello7
How can you possibly have an Asian trade deal without the inclusion of China and India. The two biggest markets on the planet, think of the all opportunities for the rest of Asia.they the rest would just have to raise their own game to succeed. America shouldn't be included in an Asian trade deal anyways,forcing their corporate ideas on others nations that only protect their own (US) interests. This part of the world has many different business practices, many cultural that the West does not understand, those western companies that try hard,succeed.
1
John-San
No we can not allow USA into the game until they can play fair. A red card first. A few games on the side line. This will give the opposition ground to gain so when the USA get back into the game it will take a lot of team work to get back to no advantage. If they don,t play fair on their return, They should be outer for a year out of the game that should be a ample penalty. Remember when Russia collapsed , the USA when straight for the throat and started to pouch anything for sale. These behaviours are a culture of the USA. The USA has never own the competition but have acted that they do.
0
Reckless
@minello7: " How can you possibly have an Asian trade deal without the inclusion of China and India. The two biggest markets on the planet, "
What do you mean by biggest markets? A lot of people, who incidentally have little or no buying power? The real market is US, EU and Japan where the consumer has money to buy expensive manufactured goods.
0
Swami Vas
The views expressed by the Japanese expert on international relations, which indeed should be viewed in a new perspective, are commendable and perfectly in order as Japan cannot indefinitely stick to its US-link for its survival. A new ASIAN ORDER is emerging and countries in the region are as a matter of necessity obliged to join hands for their continuing progress in the rapidly changing world! The countries such as Australia, China, India and Japan have a unique joint role to play in the new scenario on the horizon!
2
Strangerland
Some reports show India to have a middle class nearing or even passing the population of the US. Credit Suisse is more strict with their definition of middle class, and places the number at 24 million:
http://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/indian-middle-class-is-24-million-not-264-million-credit-suisse-115102900181_1.html
So the number is somewhere between 24 million and 300 million. Either way, a market worth targeting.
-2
Reckless
@Swami Vas " A new ASIAN ORDER "
Wake up from your dream man! After Japan which embraced liberal democracy, no other Asian country has even approached Western standards of living. India will be lucky to reach the level of China now, and China will be real real lucky to have 1/2 the standard of living of South Korea.
1
ThePBot
Oh sure, Japan says that now, after the death of the TPP (adding mechanisms to continually protect Japan's domestic industries from outside competition resulting in the deadlocks). I think Japans should stick with the US, and go where ever it's headed. The rest of the not-as-good-Asians can probably survive.
2
smithinjapan
A professor with a bit of common sense. It's just a shame that Japan has been pushing for the opposite for too long, and that this kind of thinking is ONLY coming about through desperation and the understanding that Japan now faces more threats than ever as a result of its own action (inaction). Start by recognizing history and addressing it properly -- no more APA stunts or Yasukuni visits while seeking 'cooperation', no more going to South-East Asian countries and paying them a fortune to try and isolate China, no more crying over sex slave statues, etc.
For true cooperation, they have to be willing to truly cooperate, first.
2
Chris Clancy
Let's face it, China will ultimately prevail in Asia. The US-Russia alleance is clearly meant to stave off the Asian giant. As long as the Trump administration moves forward with its insular ways -- and let's hope it won't be for much longer -- the underdeveloped nations of the world will take advantage of the former great nation's absence. The choice for Japan seems obvious.
Back to top