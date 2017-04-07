Japan stuck between hawkish U.S., provocative N Korea

TOKYO —

The U.S. government’s stance of keeping all options, including military action, “on the table” to deal with the threat from North Korea is testing the nerves of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his administration.

North Korea’s latest test-launch on Wednesday of a ballistic missile has prompted fresh questions about what Tokyo intends to do should the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump pursue the military option.

Trump repeated the assertion that all options are on the table in a telephone conversation with Abe on Thursday morning.

Abe called that a “powerful statement,” and a Japanese official later said the prime minister told Trump he “strongly appreciates” the way the United States is sending such a message.

But concerns about U.S. openness to military action are quietly spreading in both the prime minister’s office and the Foreign Ministry, according to sources close to the matter.

“If this turns into an armed conflict, Japan could become part of the theater of combat,” a Japanese government source warned.

Japan’s worst nightmare is the prospect of North Korea falling into a self-destructive state and launching ballistic missiles directly at targets in the Japanese archipelago.

But the task of drawing up with the United States a plan to deal with North Korea—one with Japan’s peace and security at its core—is expected to serve as a test of the caliber of the Abe administration’s diplomacy.

Several diplomatic sources said senior Japanese officials went to Washington in early February, ahead of Abe’s visit for talks with Trump later that month, and told U.S. State Department heavyweights about Japan’s position on the military option.

The officials mentioned Japan’s unease at the prospect of being included in the conflict theater, the sources said.

To back this up, Abe told Trump in a telephone call on March 7, when North Korea fired four missiles that landed relatively close to Japan, that it is “important for Japan and the United States to confer with each other and share strategic objectives,” according to a senior Japanese official.

“It would be an absolute disaster if the United States took the step of a military operation without contacting Japan in advance,” a senior member of the Abe administration said.

But despite being allies, Tokyo and Washington clearly differ in their primary concerns, and thus the action they would advocate.

For Japan, which lies within the range of missiles North Korea has already deployed, the goal is to defuse the tense situation without getting caught up in any hostilities.

But for the United States, the emphasis is instead on overwhelming North Korea before it can develop new missiles that could reach the U.S. mainland.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signaled the country is doing just that. He claimed in a New Year’s Day address that North Korea has reached the final stage of preparations to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, which could potentially deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

According to a Japanese government source involved in diplomacy with the United States, the possibility of a military conflict on the Korean peninsula cannot be ruled out.

“If there were ballistic missiles capable of reaching between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, the United States would not stay quiet,” the source said.

If debate heats up among the Japanese public over the United States’ use of military force on the peninsula, the Abe administration’s cooperation with Washington is sure to come under scrutiny, complicating Tokyo’s options.

For now, the Japanese government is apparently striving to maintain a poker face over the issue.

“The Trump administration is merely saying military action is one of the range of options,” a senior Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

“We want that to be accepted calmly,” the official said.

