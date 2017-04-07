Japan supports U.S. missile strike in Syria

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said Japan “supports the resolve” of the United States not to allow the proliferation or use of chemical weapons, following a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base from which a deadly poison attack was allegedly launched earlier this week.

“We understand that the action taken by the United States was a measure to prevent the situation from worsening further,” Abe told reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council.

Abe also said Japan “highly appreciates” the commitment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to maintaining global order at a time when “the threat from weapons of mass destruction is also growing more serious in East Asia.”

