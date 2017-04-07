Japan supports U.S. missile strike in Syria

Politics ( 1 )

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe AP pool photo

TOKYO —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said Japan “supports the resolve” of the United States not to allow the proliferation or use of chemical weapons, following a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base from which a deadly poison attack was allegedly launched earlier this week.

“We understand that the action taken by the United States was a measure to prevent the situation from worsening further,” Abe told reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council.

Abe also said Japan “highly appreciates” the commitment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to maintaining global order at a time when “the threat from weapons of mass destruction is also growing more serious in East Asia.”

© KYODO

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    klausdorth

    Anything else to add, Mr. Abe?

    Like: "Well, Donaldo, my friendo, North Korea should be another area to consider."

    I guess that's what he wanted to say here: "..... the threat from weapons of mass destruction is also growing more serious in East Asia.”

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

What to do in case of an emergency in Japan

What to do in case of an emergency in Japan

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Politics

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search