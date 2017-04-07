Japan supports U.S. missile strike in Syria

TOKYO —
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said Japan “supports the resolve” of the United States not to allow the proliferation or use of chemical weapons, following a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base from which a deadly poison attack was allegedly launched earlier this week.
“We understand that the action taken by the United States was a measure to prevent the situation from worsening further,” Abe told reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council.
Abe also said Japan “highly appreciates” the commitment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to maintaining global order at a time when “the threat from weapons of mass destruction is also growing more serious in East Asia.”
© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
klausdorth
Anything else to add, Mr. Abe?
Like: "Well, Donaldo, my friendo, North Korea should be another area to consider."
I guess that's what he wanted to say here: "..... the threat from weapons of mass destruction is also growing more serious in East Asia.”
Back to top