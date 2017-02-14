Japan to ask China to exert pressure on N Korea

TOKYO —

Japan will continue to ask China to exert pressure on North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear weapon development programs, the top government spokesman said Monday, following Pyongyang’s latest test-firing of a ballistic missile Sunday.

“In dealing with the North Korean issue, the role of China is extremely important,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference, noting that China accounts for around 90 percent of North Korea’s international trade and is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

“We will continue to request China to deal constructively as a responsible member of the U.N. Security Council,” Suga said.

In reflection of Suga’s remarks, Kenji Kanasugi, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held telephone talks with Wu Dawei, China’s special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, on Monday and urged China’s support in strictly implementing U.N. sanctions aimed at halting North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, a Japanese government source said.

Kanasugi also confirmed with Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, in telephone talks Sunday that they will coordinate both bilaterally and with South Korea in addressing the North Korean threat, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Japan hopes that the U.N. Security Council, at an emergency meeting to be convened as soon as Monday afternoon in New York, will discuss steps to impose further sanctions on North Korea, Suga said.

Suga added the Japanese government will also consider imposing its own sanctions by mulling the “most effective steps in resolving outstanding issues with North Korea.”

The missile, fired early Sunday from Kusong in the northwest of North Korea, reached as high as 550 kilometers and flew about 500 km before landing in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korea’s military.

