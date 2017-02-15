Japan, U.S. eye Pence visit in April for economic talks

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence AP photo

TOKYO —

The Japanese and U.S. governments are in talks for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to visit Japan in April for a bilateral economic dialogue, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Pence would meet with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, to discuss ways to expand trade and investment between the two countries, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump agreed last week at their summit in Washington to launch a framework to discuss bilateral trade in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The framework, to be overseen by Aso and Pence, will cover bilateral discussions on trade, fiscal and monetary policies as well as infrastructure and energy projects.

“We will be discussing a wide range of issues such as strengthening trade and investment ties as well as economic cooperation,” Aso told a press conference on Tuesday.

A detailed agenda will be worked out after the relevant U.S. representatives are approved by Congress, Aso said.

The new economic dialogue will not cover currency policies, Aso said, adding that the issue will continue to be handled in talks between the two countries’ finance ministers as in the past.

Abe and Trump also agreed Friday to hold summits every time they take part in international meetings together.

They are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit to be held in Italy in May and confirm what would be discussed at the planned economic dialogue, the source said.

© KYODO

