Japan, U.S., S Korea to hold talks on N Korea Monday

WASHINGTON —

Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold a meeting Monday in Washington to discuss ways to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The meeting comes after China, the main economic and diplomatic benefactor of North Korea, said over the weekend that it will suspend coal imports from Pyongyang until the end of the year as part of strengthened sanctions against the country in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2321.

The officials are expected to compare notes on apparent progress in Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, as well as the recent killing in Malaysia of the half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea is suspected of having been behind the incident.

The meeting will involve Kenji Kanasugi, director general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to the U.S. State Department.

“The three plan to discuss the situation in North Korea as a follow up to the trilateral U.S.-Japan-ROK foreign ministerial meeting held earlier this month in Bonn,” the department said, in reference to the western German city.

ROK is the acronym of South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.

In a Feb 16 meeting, the foreign ministers of the three countries “condemned in the strongest terms” North Korea’s ballistic missile test earlier in the month and pledged to closely cooperate in pressing Pyongyang to refrain from provocative acts and comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions that expressly prohibit its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Aside from the latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Kim claimed in January that North Korea was ready to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, a veiled threat to strike the United States with a missile carrying a nuclear warhead.

On Monday, Yun will have separate talks with Kanasugi and Kim, according to the department.

© KYODO