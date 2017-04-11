Japan, U.S. to urge China to play bigger role in halting N Korea's nuclear arms program

VIAREGGIO, Italy —

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed Monday to urge China to “play a bigger role” in halting North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs as they met to discuss pressing global issues.

In the talks, Kishida said he conveyed Japan’s support for the United States’ resolve to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the use and spread of chemical weapons, after Washington launched military strikes against Syria in response to the country’s alleged use of such weapons.

The two met in Viareggio on the sidelines of the two-day Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting from Monday in Lucca, also in central Italy. Their meeting came after telephone talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The leaders, speaking shortly after a summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, agreed on the importance of close coordination over North Korea and the role of China, Pyongyang’s main economic and diplomatic benefactor.

Kishida said Tillerson thanked Japan for expressing clear support for the U.S. military action, which Tillerson said was aimed at preventing repeated use of chemical weapons and saving people’s lives.

They shared the view that efforts to realize a cease-fire and make progress on the political process in Syria, with the involvement of Russia, as well as the fight against Islamic State militants are important, said a Japanese official who was at the talks.

Kishida added that improving the humanitarian situation in the Middle Eastern country, such as providing support for refugees, is also crucial, the official said.

Japan hopes the United States’ strong response on Syria will put pressure on North Korea, which is showing signs of preparing for its sixth nuclear test and more test-firings of ballistic missiles.

“We agreed that the role of China is extremely important. Japan and the United States will jointly call on China to play a bigger role,” Kishida told reporters, adding that coordination between Japan, South Korea and the United States is also crucial in addressing North Korean threats.

In relation to South Korea, Kishida explained to Tillerson that Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine, who recently returned to his post after being recalled due to a row over Korean women who were forced to work in the Japanese military’s wartime brothels, will continue to urge South Korea to uphold the 2015 deal to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the so-called comfort women issue.

The issue has long cast a shadow over Japan-South Korea ties even though the countries say they need to strengthen defense ties to deal with North Korea.

Tillerson said the U.S. commitment to defend its allies, including Japan and South Korea, remains unwavering, according to the official.

Kishida and Tillerson met for their third face-to-face talks since the top U.S. diplomat assumed his post in February.

Tillerson also said the visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to Japan on April 18 for the launch of a bilateral economic dialogue will provide a good opportunity to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, according to Kishida.

Kishida, for his part, said he wants to proactively contribute to the discussions, which are set to focus on trade relations after the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

They also exchanged views on Russia, with Tillerson telling Kishida of his plans to visit Moscow after attending the G-7 meeting, according to the official.

Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, has condemned the U.S. attack as a violation of international law, adding tension to already strained U.S.-Russia ties.

Kishida said he hopes Tillerson’s visit to Russia would be meaningful, and added Abe is also set to visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral and global issues, the official said.

Also on Monday, Kishida and Federica Mogherini, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, shared the view that the recent U.S. military action in Syria will lead to a change in behavior by the Assad administration and open a political process to stabilize the war-torn country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Meeting on the fringes of the G-7 event, they also agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue with Russia, especially at this difficult time, as it has influence on the Assad government, the ministry said.

On the economic front, Kishida and Mogherini agreed to work toward a broad agreement on a proposed Japan-EU free trade deal, it said.

In another meeting, Kishida and Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano reaffirmed bilateral cooperation in the security field following their leaders’ agreement last month to start negotiations on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, according to the Foreign Ministry.

