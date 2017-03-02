Japan welcomes Trump's defense spending boost

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP

TOKYO —

Japan on Wednesday welcomed President Donald Trump’s pledge to propose a budget with one of the largest increases in defense spending in U.S. history.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Japan would have to see what the actual figure is, but that he expected it to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and contribute to global stability.

Japanese officials were initially worried that America’s commitment to the alliance might waver under Trump. But recent statements by Trump and others in his administration have reassured them.

They consider the alliance vital given the North Korea missile and nuclear threat and China’s military expansion in the Pacific. 

    Yubaru

    Japan agreeing with Trump? Please stop with all the butt-kissing!

