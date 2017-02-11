Japanese gov't debt hits record-high Y1,066 tril at end of December

TOKYO —

Japan’s government debt stood at a record 1,066.42 trillion yen ($9.4 trillion) as of Dec 31, highlighting the difficulty of restoring the country’s fiscal health, data by the Finance Ministry showed Friday.

Per capita debt, the amount owed per person, came to around 8.40 million yen, based on the country’s total population estimated at around 126.86 million as of Jan. 1.

The central government’s debt marked an increase of 3.85 trillion yen compared with the end of September, due to the issuance of “zaito” debt to finance projects such as the construction of a magnetically levitated high-speed train line in central Japan as well as ballooning social security costs.

By the end of the current fiscal year through March, the government’s debt is projected to grow further to 1,116.4 trillion yen.

According to the ministry, the debt total as of December consisted of a record-high 928.91 trillion yen in government bonds, 54.26 trillion yen in borrowing mainly from financial institutions and 83.25 trillion yen in financing bills or short-term government notes of up to one year.

