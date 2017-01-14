Japanese gov't highly praises outgoing U.S. Ambassador Kennedy's work

TOKYO —
The Japanese government “highly praises” the work done by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, who will leave the post before President-elect Donald Trump launches his new administration later this month, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
He said the “tangible results” delivered by Kennedy, who took up the ambassadorship in Tokyo in 2013, include U.S. President Barack Obama’s historic visit to the western Japan city of Hiroshima that was devastated by the U.S. atomic bombing at the end of World War II.
“We praise and positively see the more than three years of efforts made by Ambassador Kennedy,” Kishida said at a regular press conference, adding that the ambassador has also contributed to reducing the burden Japan’s southern island prefecture of Okinawa Prefecture shoulders for hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
In December, the United States returned 4,000 hectares of forest used by the U.S. military on Okinawa to Japanese control, marking the biggest land transfer since Japan restored its rule over the prefecture in 1972.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike also expressed her gratitude to the departing ambassador, saying at a separate press conference on Friday that “I strongly feel Kennedy loves Japan.”
“I hope Ambassador Kennedy will continue to play an important role in bridging Japan and the United States.”
Kennedy, the daughter of former U.S. President John F Kennedy, congratulated Koike in a Twitter post for becoming the first female leader of the Japanese capital right after she won in the gubernatorial election last July, stating she was “making history.”
According to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Kennedy will leave office and return to the United States before Trump’s inauguration on Jan 20.
mtuffizi
hope she will run for president one day.
Speed
Do incoming presidents automatically replace all ambassadors?
paulinusa
Yes, most if not all.
Wolfpack
Me too. I love it when Dems run incompetent candidates.
voiceofokinawa
A farewell to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy.
I reread a letter I wrote to you on August 23, 2013 when you were nominated for the post and soon to take office. Here's the letter.August 23, 2013
Dear Ms. Caroline Kennedy:
Congratulations on your nomination as the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan. You may have been told the post is very important and that the Japan-U.S. alliance is one of the most important U.S. foreign relations in the world. If the alliance means a cultural, educational and economic people-to-people alliance, there is nothing much I can say. Japan and the U.S. must go hand in hand in their pursuit of a peaceful world and keep that friendly relationship forever.
But when it comes to our military alliance, I am concerned if the current bilateral relations are normal and must be further strengthened as we are often told by the powers that be. The problem boils down to the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, a revised version of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty agreed upon in 1951.
The original security treaty was signed on September 8, 1951, at the officers' club on the Presidio Army Base in San Francisco by then Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, the ambassador plenipotentiary, and four U.S. representatives headed by Secretary of State Dean Acheson.
The venue where the signing took place appears to be very peculiar, but it is the diplomatic affairs that led to the signing that attract our attention most. The negotiations for the treaty had been going on for some time, but the Japanese delegation, which came to the city primarily (so they thought) to sign the San Francisco Peace Treaty to officially end WW II and restore Japan's sovereignty, wasn't shown the final draft of the security treaty they were going to sign until a day before the actual signing took place. (Note that translation into Japanese took several hours.)
It is said that John Foster Dulles, chief negotiator for the U.S., instructed his staff negotiating the treaty terms to keep hammering away at the U.S. objective of gaining unrestrained rights to bases anywhere in Japan for as long and to the extent desired. Dulles' conditions survive to this day, permeating every nook and cranny of Japan-U.S. security relations.
As a result, U.S. bases have remained intact even after the occupation ended in 1951, and together with the Japan-U.S. Administrative Agreement, all the privileges U.S. military personnel enjoyed during the Occupation -- extraterritorial rights, that is -- were fully guaranteed. The 1951 Security Treaty and the concomitant Administrative Agreement were revised and respectively became the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan and the Status of Forces Agreement (a.k.a., SOFA) in 1960, but the essence of the old treaties’unjustifiable favoring of the U.S. side has remained almost the same.
What was the essence of the old treaties? It was merely an arrangement to shift Japan's status from the Occupation order to the Japan-U.S. Security (Anpo) regime. In other words, a virtual occupation of Japan has continued without a hitch even after 1951. This is most conspicuous in Okinawa. U.S. occupation forces in Okinawa were integrated into USFJ in 1972 when Okinawa's sovereignty was returned to Japan as the result of Okinawa's decades-long struggles and demands. However, many Okinawans are now asking if the reversion to Japan was truly the right choice because we feel Okinawa bears the brunt of that abnormal Anpo regime most acutely. The bulk (74%) of all U.S. bases in Japan are concentrated in Okinawa, which is 0.6 percent of the landmass of Japan.
The Okinawa issue is a thorn stuck in the throat of Japan-U.S. relations today, and you are assuming office in the middle of a whirlwind blowing wildly over myriad base issues such as the Futenma issue, the Henoko relocation issue, the Osprey deployment, a series of aircraft accidents (43 U.S. military aircraft have crashed in the past 40 years), the frequent occurrence of crimes by U.S. military personnel, and what not.
I remember you as a little girl calling out, 'Daddy, daddy!" from the White House balcony in June 1961 when I was one of about 200 foreign students studying at U.S. universities in the greater Washington, D.C., area who were invited by your father, President John F. Kennedy, to a reception held on the South Lawn. I was studying at Georgetown University at the time.
Personal memories aside, however, the problems facing Okinawa must be straightened out. Okinawa will keep appealing for justice and a genuine solution to the problems.
Very sincerely yours,
