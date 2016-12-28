Japanese hail Abe's Pearl Harbor visit, but some question lack of apology

TOKYO —

Japanese war survivors on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor to offer condolences for those who died in the 1941 Japanese surprise attack there, although some questioned why he did not apologize or mention the state’s responsibility for pursuing war.

“Pearl Harbor had been a symbol of the two countries’ hatred, but the visit changed it to that of reconciliation and peace,” said Shigeaki Mori, 79, a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima who researched the fate of 12 American soldiers killed in the U.S. attack.

Mori was hugged by U.S. President Barack Obama during his historic visit to Hiroshima in August ahead of Abe’s reciprocal trip to the site in Hawaii on Tuesday local time.

“I think Prime Minister Abe must have felt what I felt over the sunken battleship Arizona—that we must never start a war,” said Kikuyo Nakamura, a 92-year-old survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki. Nakamura has visited the memorial at Pearl Harbor in the past.

Hiroya Sugano, an 83-year-old doctor from Shizuoka among the over 100 people invited to attend the ceremony in Hawaii, said he had long awaited this moment.

“Only after the repose of souls can we start talks on peace,” said Sugano, who has been holding ceremonies for commemorating war dead for years.

“The visit’s impact and diplomatic significance was smaller than that of U.S. President Obama visiting Hiroshima, but it was good that Japan and the United States were able to reaffirm the importance of reconciliation,” said Nobuko Kosuge, a modern history professor at Yamanashi Gakuin University, adding it can be used as a guide in pursuing reconciliation within Asia as well.

Others were more critical of the latest visit, including Kunihiko Sakuma, who heads the Hiroshima chapter of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations.

“He should have apologized for Japan pulling the trigger of war. Only then would we be able to call it future-oriented,” said the 72-year-old.

Yoshiro Yamawaki, 82, who has been sharing his accounts of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in English, said Abe is covering up facts using “pretty words,” adding Pearl Harbor “should be remembered as a symbol of Japan starting a reckless war.”

Akira Kawasaki, co-leader of civic group Peace Boat, echoed this view. He said he “felt discomfort” over the fact that Abe did not once make mention of state responsibility for pursuing war, adding that it made him feel almost as if Abe was engaged in a cover-up.

