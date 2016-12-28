Reconstruction minister visits Yasukuni shrine

TOKYO —

Japan’s disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura visited the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday.

His visit came just hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to commemorate the war dead, but Imamura told reporters the timing of the events was just a “coincidence.”

Yasukuni is viewed by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, with critics saying that lawmakers who visit the shrine are glossing over wartime history. The shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, along with Japan’s war dead.

Imamura said he made the decision to visit the shrine one week ago.

Japanese lawmakers regularly visit the Shinto shrine during its spring and autumn festivals, as well as on Aug. 15, the day Japan commemorates the end of World War II.

© KYODO