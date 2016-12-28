Reconstruction minister visits Yasukuni shrine

TOKYO —
Japan’s disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura visited the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday.
His visit came just hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to commemorate the war dead, but Imamura told reporters the timing of the events was just a “coincidence.”
Yasukuni is viewed by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, with critics saying that lawmakers who visit the shrine are glossing over wartime history. The shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, along with Japan’s war dead.
Imamura said he made the decision to visit the shrine one week ago.
Japanese lawmakers regularly visit the Shinto shrine during its spring and autumn festivals, as well as on Aug. 15, the day Japan commemorates the end of World War II.
5 Comments
0
theeastisred
Proving himself to be an unreconstructed disaster. Utterly cynical timing.
But, but, but... it's OK, because despite the scary visage, he is sporting a spiffy necktie so he must be OK!
1
Sensato
The timing of these high-level visits to Yasukuni is never just a "coincidence." How disappointing.
I just hope PM Abe and his wife can refrain from making a visit until at least considerably some time after his positive, dignified and well-received (by most) gesture at Pearl Harbor.
-1
Mr. Noidall
Why is this even newsworthy? And why would you air it on a day when peace and reconciliation are the main themes? Why right below a photo of Japanese pleased with Abe's visit? What is the trusty media trying to incite here?
-1
Sherman
No wonder the recon money is being spent on counting turtles and other useless projects while thousands remain in flimsy temp housing that leak, are cold. Then this idiot, who even looks like and idiot, visits the worst place to make Japans tortured neighbours angry at the end of the year and into next year.
0
theeastisred
It's newsworthy because it immediately calls into question Abe's sincerity over the Pearl Harbor comments. Abe must have at least known about this, if not ordered it himself. While pandering to the right wing of his own party, he damages Japan in the eyes of the world, yet again. So disappointing.
