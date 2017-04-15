Kishida says Japan remains on alert over N Korea

Politics ( 0 )

A TV screen in a shop window in Tokyo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a parade in Pyongyang on Saturday. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

TOKYO —

Japan’s foreign minister said Saturday his country needs to remain on alert over North Korea even after this weekend’s celebrations.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida made the comment to reporters just as a massive parade started in North Korea marking the 105th birthday of the country’s late founder, Kim Il Sung.

Kishida noted that more events are expected in North Korea later in April, and said “there is a possibility that the country may take action on those occasions.”

North Korea has another big military holiday on April 25, when its army marks its anniversary.

Kishida said that Japan needs “to be fully prepared to take various measures.” He did not elaborate.

He said Japan’s government has routinely coordinated with representatives of tens of thousands of Japanese residents in South Korea on contingency plans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Apr 8 - Apr 14, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Apr 8 - Apr 14, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

Surprises to be found in beautiful Tohoku

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Continuing Education: Apply now! Early-Bird Discount (Summer 2017)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Politics

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search