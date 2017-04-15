Kishida says Japan remains on alert over N Korea

TOKYO —

Japan’s foreign minister said Saturday his country needs to remain on alert over North Korea even after this weekend’s celebrations.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida made the comment to reporters just as a massive parade started in North Korea marking the 105th birthday of the country’s late founder, Kim Il Sung.

Kishida noted that more events are expected in North Korea later in April, and said “there is a possibility that the country may take action on those occasions.”

North Korea has another big military holiday on April 25, when its army marks its anniversary.

Kishida said that Japan needs “to be fully prepared to take various measures.” He did not elaborate.

He said Japan’s government has routinely coordinated with representatives of tens of thousands of Japanese residents in South Korea on contingency plans.

