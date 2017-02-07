Kishida, Tillerson affirm Japan-U.S. alliance, Senkakus position

TOKYO —

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed his country’s commitment to the defense of the Senkaku Islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday following the first phone conversation between the countries’ top diplomats.

Kishida also said he and Tillerson agreed to cooperate closely in order to strengthen the bilateral alliance.

Tillerson said the Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea fall under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty, which obliges the United States to protect Japan against armed attack, according to Kishida. The islands are claimed by China which calls them Diaoyu.

Tillerson’s remarks echo the views expressed by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during his recent visit to Japan.

“It is encouraging that both foreign and defense authorities of the United States clearly stated their uniform position” over the islands issue, Kishida said.

The top U.S. diplomat added that his country opposes any unilateral acts that interfere with Japan’s administration of the islands, according to Kishida.

The conversation was held ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled on Friday in Washington. Kishida is expected to accompany Abe to the meeting.

The two ministers also agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting soon, Kishida said.

Tillerson’s appointment to the post was approved by the U.S. Senate last Wednesday.

