Kishida, Tillerson to meet on Syria conflict N Korea threat

Politics ( 0 )

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida Reuters photo

VIAREGGIO, Italy —

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet Monday in central Italy to discuss the Syrian conflict and the rising nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

Japan has said it supports the United States’ commitment to international peace and security after U.S. President Donald Trump approved military strikes against Syria on Thursday in response to the country’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Tokyo hopes that the United States’ strong response on Syria will put pressure on North Korea, which shows signs of preparing for its sixth nuclear test and more test-firings of ballistic missiles.

To rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programs, Japan and the United States agree that the role of China, the main economic and diplomatic benefactor of North Korea, is crucial.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the importance of close coordination over North Korea, speaking on the telephone shortly after a summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

At the summit, Trump told Xi that the United States “is prepared to chart our own course,” or take unilateral action, if Beijing is unable to coordinate with Washington in applying increased pressure on Pyongyang to change its behavior, Tillerson told reporters earlier.

Kishida and Tillerson will meet in Viareggio on the sidelines of the two-day Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting from Monday in Lucca, also in central Italy. It is their third face-to-face meeting since Tillerson assumed his post in February.

