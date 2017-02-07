Koike aiming to field more than 60 candidates in Tokyo assembly election

TOKYO —

A political party effectively led by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike is considering fielding more than 60 candidates in a Tokyo metropolitan assembly election this summer to win an overall majority, a move that could threaten seats held by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, political sources said Monday.

“Tomin First no Kai,” literally meaning a “group that puts Tokyo residents first,” is planning the move for the July 2 election given a pro-Koike candidate’s landslide victory in Sunday’s mayoral election in central Tokyo, deemed a proxy contest between Koike, who is advocating change, and LDP members in the assembly.

Koike, a former House of Representatives lawmaker from the LDP, ran in the gubernatorial election in July as an independent and defeated a candidate backed by the LDP and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, by a wide margin.

She has vowed to initiate drastic reforms of the metropolitan government as Tokyo faces the escalating costs of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and grapples with the controversial relocation of the Tsukiji fish market, which the new governor has temporarily halted over environmental concerns.

Sources close to the Koike-led party had said earlier that it planned to field 30 to 40 candidates in the assembly election in an attempt to wrest control of the 127-member assembly, in cooperation with friendly forces.

But since incumbent Masami Ishikawa, backed by Koike, decisively won a fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward on Sunday, the Koike-led party is now planning to field more than 60 candidates in the election in hopes of capturing a majority, according to the political sources.

The incumbent mayor garnered more than 16,000 votes, more than triple the ballots casted for his competitors, including one supported by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s LDP.

“We saw a bigger-than-expected victory in the ward mayoral election,” said a political source close to Koike.

Koike, whose political academy is operated by “Tomin First no Kai,” told reporters Monday, “We will explore various possibilities” regarding the fielding of candidates in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.

After Sunday’s mayoral election, Shinji Inoue, a lower house lawmaker and the policy chief for the LDP’s Tokyo chapter, said, “It was a very severe result. We will strive to erase its negative impact on the Tokyo assembly election.”

Currently, the LDP and Komeito together have a majority in the assembly, with the LDP holding the largest number of seats there.

